Registration is underway at New River Community and Technical College for a special winter session, December 16, 2019 through January 10, 2020 where students can earn three hours of general education college credit through online study over the course of four weeks.
“The session gives college students an opportunity to get ahead in their studies, get caught up in their program or fulfill a prerequisite requirement prior to the start of the spring semester,” New River CTC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Pagan said.
Online classes offered during the special session include: Microsoft Office Applications, English Composition, English Research, American History, Introduction to Fine Arts, Algebra, General Mathematics, General Psychology and Principles of Sociology.
Winter session courses are as comprehensive as semester-long courses, so students should not enroll if they are planning vacation time during the holidays, New River CTC officials reported, and dtudents attending other colleges or universities should check with the registrar’s office at their institution regarding transferring credits.
The deadline to register for winter session at New River CTC is December 16. For more information, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.
