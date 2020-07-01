Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher offered a correction and some additional information to clarify a list of the county’s 2020-21 Arts and Recreation grants that was provided to The Register-Herald and which was included in an article in Sunday’s edition of the newspaper.
Funding for the Ronceverte River Festival is for the 2021 event, not 2020 as stated on the list.
Also, to clarify, Tincher said funding for the Rainelle swimming pool will be applied to the 2021 pool season, funding for the Friends of the White Sulphur Springs Fish Hatchery is contingent upon an event taking place during the grant’s term, and funding for L.Z. Rainelle West Virginia Veterans Reunion is for the May 2021 reunion.
Tina Alvey