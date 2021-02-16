A Jan. 30 article on the local company Hort Couture correctly reported that Jim Monroe of Daniels is an owner of the company. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office reports that Jennifer Monroe is also an officer of the company, which was not reported in the article.
- By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
