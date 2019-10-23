It was stated in Raleigh County court documents and reported in a Monday article that a series of alleged thefts at Flat Top Arms was initially reported to Flat Top Arms owners by Pastor Luke Hodges of Family Worship Center.
A Family Worship Center board member contacted The Register-Herald on Monday to report that a different pastor, who is also an employee at Flat Top Arms, had first told owners about the suspected thefts.
Hodges spoke with police after the second pastor had already spoken with store owners, the board member said.
The board member is named as a witness in the criminal complaint against Corey McKinney, a former Flat Top Arms employee who is charged with embezzlement and fraudulent schemes.