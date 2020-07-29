Summers County Adult Education is not available to work with anyone who is attending public schools or who is under 18 years of age. While the group cannot help children, it can help parents learn how to better tutor their children to help them with their homework.
Jeffrey Cromer's service that was to be held at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home in Beckley, WV Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 PM has now been changed due to a planned City power outage. Services will now be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2 PM. Friends may visit with family one hour prio…
