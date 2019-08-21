A story in Wednesday's edition about Bryan Atterson of the Beckley Police Department being promoted from corporal to sergeant a year after returning to the department and following a lengthy legal battle presented incomplete information. After an administrative judge and a Raleigh County Circuit Court judge found that professional subcommittee hearings for Atterson and evidence in the case had not adequately demonstrated that he was guilty of the domestic battery charge or that he was intoxicated, Atterson was not required to serve probation or to undergo psychological counseling.