According to pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, “the FDA approved SPRAVATO™ (esketamine) CIII nasal spray in March 2019 for use in adults with treatment-resistant depression.” President Donald Trump misstated what the drug treats and how it is administered when speaking to AMVETS on Wednesday in Louisville, Ky., according to Johnson & Johnson. The president’s remarks were referenced in an editorial by The News and Tribune (Jeffersonville, Ind.) that appeared on The Register-Herald’s Opinion page on Thursday.