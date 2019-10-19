A Friday story regarding ethics violations charges against Raleigh County Magistrate Steve Massie contained incomplete information.
After Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield left the prosecutor’s office, a second prosecutor inherited a plea deal Hatfield had made for Mark Keaton on misdemeanor charges related to an ongoing family altercation. The second prosecutor reportedly nixed Hatfield’s plea deal after noticing that Massie had driven Keaton, the defendant, to West Virginia State Police headquarters to be charged.
The Friday story did not contain a footnote that investigators had made in the charging document. The footnote states that Raleigh Magistrate Rick Jones in May 2019 sentenced Keaton in a bench trial to 30 days in jail, suspended for unsupervised probation.
The sentencing was very similar to that in the plea deal that Hatfield had offered Keaton.