A photo on the March 8 Life front incorrectly identified the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra as the WVU Symphony Orchestra. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Clay Center in Charleston on March 14 and March 28 and the WVU Symphony Orchestra will perform at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg on March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

