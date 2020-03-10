A photo on the March 8 Life front incorrectly identified the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra as the WVU Symphony Orchestra. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Clay Center in Charleston on March 14 and March 28 and the WVU Symphony Orchestra will perform at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg on March 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Pastor Ed Persinger, 71, of Fayetteville, went home to be with his Lord and his loved ones on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born on July 12, 1948 at Garten, he was the son of the late Howard Lee and Clara Frances Holstine Persinger. Ed was pastor at Kaymoor Community Church for 40 years. He was a r…
Lorena Mae (Cochran) Milam, 91, of Lester, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered Heaven's Gates on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born March 26, 1928, in Lester, Raleigh County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Noah Edward Cochran and Mandy Ellen (Greer) Cochran. Lorena was…
Bettie Lee Puckett Day, 88, of Oak Hill, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Montgomery General Hospital. Funeral service will be 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill with Moth Maggie officiating. Visitation for friends will be 2 hours prior to service. Grav…