Concord University Professor Emeritus of History Dr. William A. O’Brien will present a series of four lectures on the origins of citizen rights and responsibilities under the federal constitution at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center (EBHEC) in Beaver.
The series, which is promoted by the Raleigh County Historical Society, will examine political turmoil, issues that the U.S. Constitution intended to "fix" and the struggle to gain the consent of the governed.
All lectures start at 6:30 p.m. in the Robert S. Kiss Lecture Hall.
The following is a schedule of lectures:
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Background to the Constitution — Who Most Wanted a Change in Government, and Why
Tuesday, Oct. 29: James Madison, “Vices of the American Political System” — What the Constitution was Intended to Fix, and How
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Ratification Struggles — The Battle to Secure the Consent of the Governed
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Politics, Parties and Personalities under Washington — Political Turmoil Under America’s Only Unanimous Choice for President