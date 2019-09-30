City workers hope to restore power for Chili Night

Crews from the Beckley Department of Public Works are on a mission to get an electrical conduit from Main Street to Heber Street repaired in time for Chili Night 2019, which is set for Saturday.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said a main waterline belonging to Beckley Water Company burst early Monday on Main Street. As Beckley Water Company crews made repairs to the water line on Monday morning with a mechanical backhoe, they apparently caused an electrical outage in downtown Beckley by striking a conduit.
Rappold said on Monday evening that, to his knowledge, only city lights along downtown have been impacted by the outage.
The mayor knew something was up around 9:30 a.m. Monday when he ventured down to the former Hole — a two-level empty lot that has plagued the city since 2006 — to check out the progress that is being made in turning it into a plaza. City workers are filling The Hole at Heber and Neville streets with Verti-Blocks to bring it to street level and to create the foundation and retaining wall.
As of Monday, it was nearly street level.
"I was admiring the work that was being done at The Plaza," the mayor said on Monday evening, referring to the Hole by its new name. "We got our last load of blocks in.
"It's going extremely well. As I drove through town," he said, "I saw Beckley Water Company working up at the corner of Fayette and Main streets, and I could see that it appeared to be a break.
"When I came through not much later, I saw our supervisor at The Plaza project there with a concerned look on his face."
Rappold said the project supervisor informed him that water company crews had accidentally hit a city electrical conduit.
Beckley Water Company is a private company and is not affiliated with the City of Beckley.
"The water company suffers from some of the same problems our Sanitary Board does, in that we have a lot of old infrastructure we have to keep up with and maintain, and it's something that happens." said Rappold. "Beckley Water Company was working feverishly to get their end.
"Once they do what they need to do, we need to do work to get our conduit (repaired).
"We have a big weekend coming up. That's in the back of everybody's mind."
He said that master electrician Doug Volk of the Board of Public Works will be leading the effort to restore electricity to the impacted section in time for Chili Night on Saturday, if possible.
The good news, said Rappold, is that the electrical outage and water line break will not be the latest win for The Hole, which was created and endured for nearly seven years due to a series of unfortunate events: a fire, private buyers that backed out of purchasing the property, renovations to the street corner, unanticipated drainage work and an initial plaza design that came in about $1.7 million over budget.
"This will not hold up any work at The Plaza," Rappold said of the Monday mayhem in downtown.
The mayor reported that he was not aware Monday evening of how many Beckley Water Company customers did not have water or when service would be completely restored to those customers.
Beckley Water Company CEO Matt Stanley was not immediately available on Monday morning.