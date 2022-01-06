While the snow falls and the rest of the city is sleeping, road crews from Beckley Board of Public Works are working in frigid conditions to make sure that the roads in town are as safe as possible.
Heavy Equipment Foreman Howard Cox said that dayshift crews began to pre-treat some roadways on Thursday afternoon, hours before an anticipated snowfall accompanying the New Year's second winter storm.
National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for southern West Virginia on Wednesday, predicting up to 8 inches of snowfall and some high wind gusts between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
"This morning, I had them to check their trucks, fuel them up, just had them check everything, make sure everything was working right," reported Cox. "We had them ready to go this afternoon."
By the time snow started to fall in Beckley after 3 p..m., Cox's crew had been at work for hours.
"We're already out," Cox said around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. "We went and pre-treated a little bit this afternoon, before it started.
"They went out and did a lot of their hills, just went ahead and salted and cindered them.
"Now, they're actually starting to plow some and to sod everything."
Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump explained that there are two crews who care for the city's roadways. Cox's crew works from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a second group of workers come in at 7 p.m. and take care of the city's roadways until 7 a.m.
"We are stocked with 500 plus tons of salt and cinders, so we are as ready as we can be, at this point," Stump said Thursday afternoon.
Cox said there are more than 520 streets in Beckley, plus parking lots that city crews treat. During winter months, the city's streets are passable because of the efforts of the Board of Public Works.
There are 10 drivers on dayshift and 11 on nightshift. Each worker gets a list of 10 streets and is responsible for those roads, said Cox.
The 11th driver on nightshift paves parking lots in the city, he added.
"They have a parking lot truck," he explained. "We have several city parking lots we take care of.
"We've always done the parking lots, but we usually pulled a truck off the street to get the parking lots before early morning, but now we have a truck we designated, just for parking lots."
The city has a caravan of different types of trucks, including a tailgate spreader which lets workers dump salt and cinder directly to the road.
Calcium chloride is added to the salt mixture when temperatures drop below 25 degrees.
"You see, when it’s 30 degrees outside, one pound of salt will melt 46.3 pounds of ice," National Public Radio reported. "And when it’s zero degrees outside, a pound of salt will melt just 3.7 pounds of ice.
"So as it gets colder, road crews add helpers to the mixture to make the ice melt faster."
Beckley adds cinder to the rock salt to help melt ice on roadways. The cinder mix cuts cost and poses less damage to rivers and municipal drainage systems than using salt alone, according to various environmental studies.
Road salt is very effective at keeping roadways safe but can contaminate drinking water, kill or endanger wildlife, increase soil erosion, and damage private and public property, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
One Kansas town is experimenting with the use of juice from the sugar beet to help melt snow, NPR reported.
Beet juice is less corrosive than salt, and it costs about the same as calcium chloride at $1.70-$1.85 per gallon.
While city officials wrestle with the impact of salt to the local ecosystem, city workers will be using all available resources to keep the roads clean from ice and snow this winter.
Cox said that residents can help by pulling their vehicles off the streets.
"A lot of people park on the street," said Cox. "Some people don't have driveways.
"We understand that, but a lot of people do have driveways, and they still park out in the street."
He asked everyone with a driveway to make sure that they do not park on the street during winter storms.
"That helps us out, tremendously, if they can get their cars off the streets," Cox said.