Traffic was a primary concern at the regular meeting of Beckley Common Council on Tuesday, as council members voted on the first reading to approve a change to traffic flow on Prince Street and warned motorists to slow down when driving the Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard.
City attorney Bill File read an ordinance that will change the westward traffic flow on the one-way Prince Street, between the former Beckley Police Department and the intersection with Leslie C. Gates Place, from three lanes of traffic to two lanes of traffic.
Traffic flow will remain three lanes on Prince Street from Leslie C. Gates Place to the Robert C. Byrd Drive intersection. The middle lane will go straight to West Neville Street, while the outer two lanes will allow access to the northbound and southbound lanes of Robert C. Byrd Drive.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap, who owns the historic Beckley Newspaper building across the street from the former BPD headquarters, said motorists were speeding past the building. Dunlap renovated the building and divided it into nicer apartments, and Mayor Rob Rappold noted, prior to the meeting, that motorists park cars in front of the building.
The speeding traffic presents a safety hazard as people are exiting their parked cars.
"I think this will, hopefully, help the issue that has been brought to council's attention by Mr. Dunlap and others," said File.
Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian prepared a drawing for members of council. Christian endorses the change, Rappold said, which will include removal of a structure in front of the former police station, which juts into traffic.
Council unanimously approved the ordinance on first reading, with At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy making the motion to accept and Ward 2 Councilman Bob Canter seconding the motion.
Later in the meeting, when discussing "new business," Sopher said that he wanted to make a "public service announcement" to those who are driving on the Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, or the East Beckley Bypass.
It will be good for drivers to keep it at 50 mph on the highway.
"The speed limit is 50 mph," Sopher cautioned. "The other day, I went through there, and there were three people pulled over.
"Beckley Police Department is cracking down on that speed limit.
"If you go through there and think 60 or 65 is what it should say, you're going to get you a ticket."
Speed limit signs of 50 mph are posted along the highway, with caution signs that the speed reduces to 40 mph at the Stanaford Road intersection.
•••
Richard Filipek with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center reported to council that the 911 center has fielded a total of 135,163 calls this year (52,979 calls to 911 and 81,184 administrative calls) and dispatched 76,306 times.
Of the dispatched calls, BPD answered 30,802, and Raleigh Sheriff's Office responded to 21,924, along with West Virginia State Police (2,132), Lester (257), Mabscott (521) and Sophia (3,251).
"We highly enjoy your support to the 911 center out there," said Filipek. "We couldn't do what we do, on a daily basis, without the City of Beckley helping us.
"Thank you, each and everyone, for this."
Rappold thanked Filipek for the services that EOC provides to the entire county and to the city.
Ward 4 Councilman Kevin Price, who is also the fire coordinator for Raleigh County, reported that EOC has created a fully functioning back-up 911 center, which allows 911 calls to be taken off-site.
"God forbid, in a severe problem at the (911 Center), they could just walk right up there and flip a switch, and it's ready to go," said Price.
In other actions, council approved minutes for the Nov. 9 regular meeting and for special meetings on the Brownfields grant and trash dump on Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, and council received a single bid for repair of a retaining wall on Scott Street.
The bid was from Foster Supply Inc. of Teays Valley for $44,275.70.