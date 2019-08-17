Beckley Common Council accepted bids from private contractors this past week for a number of commercial building demolition projects in the city — projects that Mayor Rob Rappold said would overwhelm the city's resources for disposal and tax Board of Public Works employees who are already working on a number of residential demotions and other jobs.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, council accepted bids from Reclaim ($57,888) and Empire Salvage ($66,000) to take down a two-story masonry building at 109 Woodlawn Ave. and bids (Reclaim — $9,500; Empire — $27,110; Dream Works General Contracting — $23,500) to demolish the former cinderblock laundromat at 817 Johnstown Road, a building the city purchased about 18 months ago.
Council also accepted bids for replacement of an 80-foot by 70-foot roof at the Board of Public Works salt building from PPO Roof Systems for $37,300.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher questioned Rappold on why city crews could not handle the projects.
During the meeting, Rappold replied, "Public Works is pretty busy right now."
Rappold said Wednesday that he stays in regular contact with heads of city departments and that he had consulted Public Works Director Jerry Stump to gather information on the city's anticipated capacity to handle commercial demolition projects.
He said he had asked Stump about the possibility of city workers demolishing the historic Burleson building, which the city is in the process of buying, with plans of tearing it down to make room for parking.
"He said that's too big a job for Public Works," said Rappold. "There's too much steel in that building."
Rappold said, based on his discussions with Stump, that the city does not have resources to haul and dispose of the steel, mortar and other debris that a large commercial building produces during demolition.
The mayor added that the city landfill cannot accept the debris from commercial projects.
City crews are also busy on residential demolitions, the mayor said.
"We get calls from people, justifiably, who have been living beside of decrepit, abandoned homes in their neighborhoods for years," said the mayor. "You have to go through the legal process, and that takes a little while.
"I've put that sort of request, personally as mayor, from neighbors who have been living beside of abandoned, decrepit, substandard housing for years, I've put that above the demolition of a laundromat.
"We don't have neighbors calling to have that taken down."
Rappold said city crews are busy with upgrades to local parks and basketball courts, which are required for federal grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and that city workers are also working on The Hole to prepare the site for a new plaza.
"The department heads, the mayor and recorder-treasurer are responsible for running day-to-day operations, and they trust us," he said. "If it's a big deal, and if we're spending money that requires council approval, we're going to come to them, but otherwise, it's a day-to-day operation.
"We want council input," he added. "But we don't want micromanagement day to day from City Council."
Stump said there is no room to store mortar and cement and steel in the city landfill.
"We do have one (construction and demolition) landfill that is at the brink of being full," he said.
Stump added that city crews are busy with residential demolitions, including a G Street house that is to come down on Aug. 19. In May, he had compiled a list of 29 abandoned houses slated for takedown.
"We have completed 11 demolitions and seeded them all," he said on Thursday of the summer work. "We do these residential demos around all the other maintenance and construction projects that we do."