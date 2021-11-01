The City of Beckley and Raleigh County Commission could work out an agreement to bring Raleigh County property that is owned by Gov. Jim Justice into city limits, in exchange for helping the county pay a portion of a rising jail bill, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday.
The plan, developed by city treasurer Billie Trump, would assist the Justice-owned Bellwood Corporation in construction of commercial spaces on Harper Road, property that borders city limits.
Once the property is annexed into Beckley, the city would create a TIF district — a special district that would offer Justice's corporation tax incremental funding, a public financing method that lets a developer forego payment of taxes, for a time, in order to develop a blighted area and grow the local economy.
In exchange, the city would collect B&O taxes and the one percent local tax on future sales.
The city would then use some of the collected taxes to help Raleigh Commission pay a staggering jail bill. State lawmakers raised the jail bill rate by 12 percent, from $48.25 to $54.13 per day, per prisoner. The extra burden is expected to extract an additional 200,000 annually from the county budget.
"Both the city and the county would benefit from the city creating and administering a TIF," Rappold told members of Beckley Common Council, during a workshop on Monday evening.
Rappold said arrests by Beckley Police Department (BPD) are paid by the county and that the arrests comprise a large portion of the county's jail bill.
Trump explained that under TIF financing, the targeted property increases in value. The tax increase is then used to finance the infrastructure improvements, and businesses in the new district generate revenue for the city.
Raleigh Commission would not lose money if commissioners granted a TIF for the properties, but the county would not see any financial benefits until the TIF expired, after 30 years.
The city, on the other hand, may collect B&O taxes and the one percent sales tax immediately. The city would then use a portion of the collected revenue to help pay the jail bill.
Trump said the plan could benefit all parties but that, ultimately, it would be the choice of Gov. Justice.
"We don't force anybody to come into the city, but if they come in, we'll make it a win-win, for everybody," Trump promised.
A municipal TIF district is created for up to 23 years. The West Virginia Development Office must approve the plan.
To date, Raleigh Commission has been lukewarm, at best, at the prospect of granting the TIF while the property is in the county.
Thrasher Engineering, the company that designed the engineering plans for the commercial property, had first asked Raleigh Commission in March to grant a $19.5 million TIF plan for 30 years on two parcels near Tamarack, Briar Patch Golf Links and the house once owned by Hulett Smith. Justice has plans to add commercial spaces, professional offices, retail space and housing that includes a nine-hole golf course, along with single-family homes, multi-family apartment complexes and senior living facilities.
Bellwood Corporation reported in April that the tax relief would support public infrastructure on the 30 acres, including $200 million of new construction activity.
Commissioner Greg Duckworth rallied for the plan, but Commission President Dave Tolliver and Commissioner Linda Epling cited reservations and voted not to permit it in April.
Duckworth was successful in getting Commission on Aug. 4 to pass a resolution that allowed the developer to submit a request to the Development Office to enact the TIF in the county.
However, Tolliver emphasized on Aug. 4 that the action was "just a resolution" and that, if the state approved the developer's plan, Commission would still vote on whether or not to approve the TIF request.
Tolliver said that commissioners and county attorney Bill Roop would meet with city officials to hear the proposal before making any decision.
Trump said earlier that all of the properties that Thrasher had requested for TIF to Commission would not be eligible for a municipal TIF district.