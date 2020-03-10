Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold thanked Councilman Kevin Price (Ward IV) Tuesday night for helping the city to secure a new fire truck at Station #3 on Eisenhower Drive.
"We appreciate your help for allowing us to do that, Kevin," the mayor said.
"It's quite impressive," Price said of the new truck, and then invited the public to drop by Station #3 to see it.
The public must drop by this month, though. Beckley Police Department Chief Ed Wills said the truck will be sent away for a fly section replacement in a month or six weeks, possibly to Wisconsin. Once it gets fixed, it will come home permanently to the new #3 fire station, which is being constructed.
•••
Beckley Common Council also passed an ordinance that turns Woodlawn Avenue between Neville Street and Alaska Avenue from a one-way to a two-way traffic flow pattern.
The ordinance passed unanimously and without public discussion.
•••
The annual "File Resolution" was read by city attorney Bill File. "The File Resolution," named by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold in honor of File, who has read it out loud for the past 25 years to make it official in Beckley, rings in burning season.
City residents may burn, in accordance with state code, between March 1 and May 21, 2020, between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. Residents must notify Beckley Fire Department prior to the burn, and the burn may not impact safety, property or comfort of any other person. Firefighters may order a burn to stop.
"We do have complaints, from time to time," said BFD Chief Ed Wills. "We go out and ask that they put it out, in consideration of the neighbors."
•••
Councilwoman-at-Large Sherrie Hunter recognized Beckley students.
Hunter brought in the girls' basketball team from Park Middle School to recognize their achievements during a recent tournament. The athletes received a certificate and coin. Hunter also recognized two Woodrow Wilson High School athletes who had each scored 1,000 points during their high school athletic career.
•••
Council acknowledged receipt of a single bid for three automatic chest compression systems for Beckley Fire Department. The bid was for $45,008.16.
A bid to furnish and install chain link fencing at East Park, Temple Street Park and Simpkins Street Park was deemed unsatisfactory, and At-Large Councilman Tim Berry deferred to city treasurer Billie Trump, who said he and the city attorney had agreed to rebid and again advertise the job until all "specs could be met."
Trump said an earlier bid had also been rejected for the job, which is funded by Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and have strict guidelines through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
•••
During the public speaking session, Greg Whittington of All Quality Construction said that his firm had in the fall placed the first bid to the city for the job. On Nov. 14, he said he was notified around 6 p.m. by city officials that since his bid was the only bid, it was not accepted. He said All Quality bid again at a very low price and also put a five percent bond rather than the "normal" 10 percent bid bond, but that Council had just rejected that bid at the Tuesday meeting. He said his firm had solicited other contractors to place bids during the second bidding process.
Whittington asked Council to look at the first bid and that, if the second bid was rejected due to being too low, that the first bid be accepted. Rappold directed Whittington to meet with At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter, Berry and File.
Representatives of another contracting firm told The Register-Herald after the meeting that a 10 percent bond is required by HUD. The contractors said they have also bid on the project and have set up a meeting with Hunter, Berry and File.
Council approved that supplemental grant funding from the Governor's Highway Safety Program in the amount of $40,000 will be used for the Law Enforcement Liaison Project.
Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon announced a notice of intent by CAPL Retail/One Stop at 269 No. Eisenhower Drive to apply for a West Virginia ABCA license. Cannon said the location is a general commercial district.
•••
• Under Old Business, Councilwoman Janine Bullock (Ward V) reminded Council of Piney Oaks Unity Hall, whose owner is requesting $25,000. Rappold said city officials would "continue to push on that." No further information was offered during the meeting.
• Bullock said a presentation on the history of Hunter Cemetery will be held March 23, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Carter Hall on the WVU-Tech campus. The Raleigh Historical Society, led by Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward I) is sponsoring it.
• Sopher told Council that state lawmakers have approved the renaming of the East Beckley Bypass to "Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard," after Raleigh County's first governor, 22nd Gov. Clarence Meadows. Sopher led the effort to have the road renamed, working with city attorney Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson is the nephew of Meadows, and Hutchinson married the daughter of the late Gov. Hulett C. Smith.
• Human Rights Commission member and city attorney Robert Dunlap notified Council of the HRC's intent to appear at a Raleigh Board of Education meeting to make the BOE aware that the HRC officially considers hairstyle discrimination against natural black hairstyles, meaning hair that is not chemically treated or treated with heat, to be a form of racial discrimination. He said Raleigh Superintendent of Schools David Price has seemed initially supportive of the HRC stance. Dunlap, a Caucasian man, said people whose hair is not impacted by natural black hairstyle discrimination have been calling him with complaints and questions and that he has been educating them on natural black hairstyles.
• Public speaker Candy Cozart challenged data that city officials had submitted to The Register-Herald regarding Black Knight Municipal Park finances, which was published in a Feb. 29 article, in which city officials reported that catering sales of $120,000 so far this year have eclipsed last fiscal year’s total of $83,491, and restaurant revenues are well on their way, ringing up $113,618 in sales in six months compared to $144,614 in all of 2018-19 and that total gross revenues last fiscal year were $272,170. The first six months of the current year rang up $214,790. The goal is $400,000.
Cozart said that only gross revenue had been reported for 18 months, at over a half million dollars, and that some expenses had been reported for a 12-month period.
"If we're not making money, that's fine, but don't let the public think we made half a million off this place," she said.
Trump agreed with her and supplied Cozart with a financial report and spoke with her after the meeting. Trump explained that the intent of the park is to provide recreational activities for the public. He said that any municipal department, including Parks and Recreation, is highly unlikely to offset operational costs that are involved in providing services to the public. There is no profit expectation for a city department.
Cozart also said that, while she did not mind the city's purchase of Black Knight from Gov. Jim Justice, she believes the former country club could have been purchased for less than $3 million.
• A Ward V resident said she had reported to Council last year a property at 319 G Street, owned by Gregory Hairston.She requested a meeting with Code Enforcement and other G Street residents.
Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon told her that he had notified Hairston Feb. 18 that he had 10 days to file a timetable and plan of correction for broken window panes and a flooded basement, which is a serious health hazard. On Feb. 28, Cannon voluntarily granted a 10-day extension period, which ended March 6 with no reply from Hairston. On March 6, Cannon sent Hairston a certified letter alerting him that the property will be placed on the city's demolition list. Hairston may file an appeal if he appears personally in municipal court. He will have 30 days from the time he signs a prerequisite green card to file an appeal.