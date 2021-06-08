City revenue during pandemic came to more than $2 million

Revenue collections for the City of Beckley during the Covid pandemic exceeded expectations of the city treasurer, coming in at slightly more than $2 million.
City Treasurer Billie Trump delivered his upbeat assessment to council on Tuesday night in regular session.
"Because of Covid, we anticipated that revenues would be less, but fortunately, revenues came to more than we'd anticipated," said Trump.
Trump said the $2 million was distributed among four city departments and used for public safety improvements.
The treasurer made the reports when presenting a 2020-2021 budget revision request to council for approval. The revision must be submitted to the West Virginia Auditor's Office by June 30. In July, another budget provision will be made for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, he said.
Council approved the revision.
Members of Council also reported that males are loitering around city streets and outside of buildings and harassing or making a number of female workers feel threatened when they are on their jobs or reporting to their jobs.
Councilman Robert Dunlap, Ward III, started the discussion when he notified council of a request by longtime downtown Beckley attorney Alan Larrick. Larrick had reportedly notified Dunlap of individuals who are loitering outside a number of Neville Street businesses, including Larrick's law office.
Larrick's office is often busy, as he is one of the most respected attorneys in the city and closes a number of real estate transactions, said Dunlap, and the loiterers reportedly make some feel reluctant to approach the building.
A number of other council members and Rappold reported similar incidents with local female workers and loiterers within city limits.
City attorney Bill File said he would work with Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian to develop a plan for addressing the loitering.
"We all recognize it is a serious issue," said File. "It's a safety issue, and it is affecting people's businesses."
Council also approved a longevity increase for city employees based on employment anniversary dates.
"I don't know how many cities do this, but I've always been proud of the City of Beckley's ablility to do this," Rappold said, adding it is "more than well-deserved by our employees."
In other actions:
• Council approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement between the city, Raleigh County Commission and Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority. The annual resolution authorizes the city to work with both agencies so that demolished buildings in the city may be taken to the Solid Waste Authority for disposal. The state attorney general will receive the resolution once all agencies have signed. At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter did not vote, as she is employed by the Solid Waste Authority.
• Council appointed former Ward II representative Ann Worley to serve on the Beckley Sanitary Board. Mayor Rob Rappold reported that longtime BSB member Wayne Davis retired and moved out of state.
• Council approved reappointment of Jane Haga, Sandy Palin and Willie Taggart to the Beautification Committee and appointed Dee Dee Ellison to the committee.
• Rappold opened and submitted to Trump and Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump a bid of $98,700 for Southern WV Paving Inc. to pave and reconstruct portions of Broadway and Sour Street. The Department of Housing and Urban Development will reimburse the payment through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Stump and Trump will make a decision on the bid.
• Dr. Kristi Dumas offered to help the city rebrand Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, formerly Black Knight Country Club. Dumas reported her husband was ridiculed when he wore an ascot with the Black Knight emblem. She said a number of community members feel the park is exclusive and not inclusive. Rappold accepted Dumas' offer and said he would set up a formal committee, if necessary. The city had promised to change the name of the club when it was purchased for $3 million in 2018 due to reports of racism at the formerly private club. The city hosted a contest to rename the club. New suggested names were not accepted when a higher number of contest entrants wrote in "Black Knight" as the name. Local real estate agent and businessman Brian Brown criticized the decision by city officials for what he classified as the city rewarding those who did not understand or who chose not to follow the rules of the contest.
• Christian Baisden said she had concerns about New River Pool, which the city did not open this season due to a lifeguard shortage. "If we are going to continue to have lifeguard shortages, there are ways we can field that," said Baisden. "I think that should be done, as far as working with the YMCA. That would be a great partnership." She invited council and Rappold to the Beckley Pride event at Intermodal Gateway on Saturday.