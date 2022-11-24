In the midst of inflation, increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and a downturn in the stock market, the city of Beckley is pressing pause on pursuing bonds to funds its fire and police pensions.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold made the announcement at a Beckley Common Council meeting Tuesday night.
Council was set to vote on a supplemental resolution for the pension funding bonds to finance the unfunded liability of the Beckley Police Department and the Beckley Fire Department pension fund, but that vote was put on hold.
“We’ve hit a little bump in the road due to interest rates and the stock market at this point on our pension funding bonds,” Rappold said. “We’re still working on it, and we’ve had a call this week with our bond counsel and attorneys working on this but for the time being we’re putting that in neutral until market conditions improve.”
In an interview with The Register-Herald on Wednesday, City Treasurer Billie Trump, who is also a retired Beckley firefighter, said the purpose of the pension funding bonds was to save the city money but had they put them on the market now, they would end up achieving the opposite.
“We were in a position where the Federal Reserve had raised rates ... and this had the effect of making borrowing too expensive,” Trump said. “If we were to go forward now, it would eliminate all the savings we might realize.”
In October, Beckley Common Council approved an ordinance to utilize up to $37 million in pension funding revenue bonds to finance the unfunded liability of the Beckley Police Department and the Beckley Fire Department pension funds.
As of Sept. 30, Trump said the total market value of the fire pension fund is roughly $20.9 million while the police pension fund sits at roughly $26 million.
Trump said the main reason the city chose to pursue the bond program was because of the rate at which the city’s obligations to these pension funds was growing.
For the 2022 fiscal year, which began July 1, Trump said the city has allocated roughly $1.45 million to contribute to both pensions. He added that these allocations grow each year and would be near $3 million in 10 years, an unmanageable rate for the city.
As the city already has its allocations for the police and fire pension squared away for the year, Trump said there is no harm in waiting for a more favorable market.
“The market kind of pulled the rug out from under us temporarily, but everything’s set, everything's ready to go,” he said. “We're just watching market conditions. If the market recovers, and the Fed eases back on interest rates, like a lot of people said they're gonna do, we may be able to move forward with this in the next few months.”
Citing Covid concerns, the council held its meeting meeting in person for council members and city officials, but the public was only able to join virtually via phone or web link.
