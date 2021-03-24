A defining statue will be placed in the City of Beckley as early as late spring, Mayor Rob Rappold said Thursday.
The statue, “Cardinal Rising,” was designed by famed artist Jamie Lester. The city commissioned Lester, a Wyoming County native who designed the famous Don Knotts statue for the City of Morgantown and the Jerry West statue at the West Virginia University Coliseum, to develop an iconic statue that captures the spirit of Beckley.
“Cardinal Rising” depicts the state bird as it ascends. As the cardinal goes higher, it becomes more abstract, representing Beckley’s continued transformation, Lester said in October 2019.
Rappold said the statute is complete and that Lester and his partner, Jeff Edwards, are keeping it in storage for the city.
“All we’re waiting for is our consulting engineer to give us a final design of the concrete base and the walkways throughout The Plaza,” said Rappold.
As the days warm, he said, construction of the statue base and walkways will start.
Within eight weeks, said Rappold, the statue will likely be placed. When it is poised at The Plaza, it will be a poignant beacon of progress.
In January 2006, fire gutted three buildings where The Plaza now stands. The city demolished the buildings in June 2006, leaving a gaping hole that collected water and filled with debris.
Rappold and Council members, along with Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, made it a goal in 2017 to build a public space at the burned-out lot, which locals had, by then, began to call The Hole.
The Hole drew criticism and ridicule on social media and at Council meetings but lingered due to a combination of infrastructure and budget woes.
By late 2019, city workers had filled The Hole, bringing it to street level. City officials then commissioned Lester to create the defining artwork for Beckley.
Rappold said the “Cardinal Rising” will represent the City of Beckley beautifully when it is placed and that the city will host a special dedication ceremony for the public to attend.
l l l
Another city sculpture will honor the legendary singer and songwriter Bill Withers, a Grammy winner and native of Raleigh County.
A statue of Withers will be placed at the Neville Street entrance to the city, Rappold said.
Created by celebrated artist Pastor Frederick Hightower, who designed the statue of NASA mathematician and state native Katherine Johnson at West Virginia State University, the Withers statue will likely be placed in late summer or fall, predicted Rappold.
City officials are still debating on whether the statue will stand at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG) or the grassy area to the left of BIG.
Initially, said Rappold, the Withers statue was planned for The Plaza, but council members suggested the city entrance.
“The Bill Withers statue deserves and requires a space of its own and in a prominent location,” said Rappold.
He said the grassy area to the left of BIG may be turned into the display for the Withers statue and a green space with possible parking.
“That will be not only a place for the Bill Withers sculpture but will also become a park,” said the mayor. “Possibly with parking, and that area will be nicely landscaped to make this not only a Bill Withers sculpture but a Bill Withers park.”
The mayor added that a firm timetable has not been established for the Withers sculpture placement but that it will be no earlier than late summer.
Withers’ widow in California is working with the sculptor to share her wishes and thoughts. There is also the possibility of a museum or ongoing scholarship being dedicated in Withers’ honor, said the mayor.
“This is extremely exciting,” noted Rappold.
Council members said the sculptures will add value to downtown.
“I’m happy to see Beckley advancing forward with the erection of the Bill Withers statue, as well as the Cardinal Rising,” said Ward II Councilman Bob Canter. “Both will be a great asset and tribute to the City of Beckley, as we continue to grow and move our city forward.”
Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock said the statues will enhance the city’s recent beautification efforts.
“Both statues will be conversational pieces for residents and visitors concerning the rich culture and history of the City of Beckley,” said Bullock. “Bill Withers with the famous song ‘Lean on Me’ was a student at Stratton High School during segregation in Ward V.”
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter suggested the art symbolizes the city’s progress.
“It is well documented that public art enhances a community’s identity and fosters a sense of community pride,” said Hunter. “The sculpture of beloved Raleigh County native son Bill Withers, along with the addition of the Rising Cardinals sculpture, will be a welcome and fresh addition to uptown Beckley.
“They will draw tourists, who will help drive the local economy.”