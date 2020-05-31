Beckley Common Council will pay $59,000 to help put a new roof and seven new HVAC units on the Raleigh County Health Department building on Harper Road, following the regular meeting of Council on Tuesday evening.
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver, Raleigh Health Administrator Candy Hurd and Raleigh Maintenance Supervisor Billy Michael were “conferenced in” to the council meeting, which was held remotely due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The roof is in really bad shape,” Tolliver said. “It’s been up there approximately 20 years or longer.
“We’ve had so many leaks that’s been leaking in the lab, into the wiring and outlets and also into the lights.”
Tolliver said he, Hurd and Michaels sought three bids to replace the roof. The lowest bid to replace only the roof was $122,000. Soft spots on the roof required that 57,000 square feet of water-damaged insulation plywood must also be stripped to the bare metal and replaced before the rubber may be placed back on the roof. The plywood job will cost $43,000 more, he reported. That raised the cost of the roof replacement to $165,000.
There are also seven HVAC units on top of the building. Two are 20 tons and are 25 years old. One unit is 2.5 tons and four are one ton.
“If we’re going to spend that kind of money to put a new roof on the health department and these units, as old as they are, it would be beneficial for us to go ahead and replace all of these units,” he said, noting that any soft spots on the roof caused by later replacement of the units would have to be patch-worked into the system.
Tolliver said Childers Enterprises gave a bid of $71,300 to replace all seven units.
To replace the roof, plywood and seven new units is $236,300. Tolliver said Commission and the Health Department are each paying $59,000. They are asking Raleigh Board of Education and the City of Beckley each to pay $59,000.
The county will pay for the work crane that will be needed for the job, Tolliver said.
Council agreed to pay the $59,000 for the roof replacement.
“We appreciate all the support the city’s given us, especially during this time,” Hurd said.