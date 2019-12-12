The City of Beckley and Bickey Companies, owner of The Historic Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, have reached a tentative agreement that will allow the city to lease The Raleigh, Bickey Companies announced in a press release on Thursday.
Although the agreement is not yet official, the press release stated, the move allows holiday films planned at the Neville Street theatre to continue as planned.
"My family and I are thrilled that this opportunity arose," said Bickey Companies President Matthew Bickey. "I can't thank Mayor Rob Rappold and all the members of city Council enough for recognizing what an integral part of the downtown area the Theatre has become.
"Now, it gets a chance to continue."
The Raleigh was opened in 2012 as part of a vision the late Beckley businessman Dan Bickey, Bickey's father, had for downtown Beckley.
The press release stated that Dan had seen the historic theater as a centerpiece to the revival of downtown Beckley.
Matt said Bickey Companies used profits from other businesses to subsidize the theater for years, until being forced to close in November.
Under the tentative agreement with the city, Matt stated, current Raleigh manager Shane Pierce will remain as operations manager.
Representatives of several local arts group may form a board to oversee programming, Matt added.
"When we announced the closure, I think it suddenly made people see how important having that space is to the city," he stated. "There was so much immediate engagement, and a lot of outrage.
"A downturn in our other businesses forced us to close these places, and we did it abruptly, for reasons our employees understand.
"But that initial shock really jarred the community in a way that revealed just how right my father was about the Playhouse being vital to the renewal of Beckley's downtown.
"I am so happy the Raleigh is going to get a reprieve and another shot at success, with a different structure.
"I hope all the people who took the time to comment on, or share, our original bad news will now ardently support The Raleigh in its next phase."
Jason Lockart, co-owner of Kid in the Background and co-founder of the non-profit WV Collective, which has produced shows at The Raleigh, reacted to the news with cautious optimism.
He said Thursday that performance space may need tweaked under city operations.
"I think it’s fantastic that the artistic community was able to mobilize and work with the city to make the first steps towards keeping this vital artistic landmark alive," Lockart said. "This isn’t a sweeping solution, however.
"It’s the beginning of what’s going to require a lot of hard work and community support to make successful and sustainable.
"There are some pre-existing issues with the performance space that are going to need to be addressed, but I think with the proper leaders in place, the Raleigh can be the shining star in Beckley it deserves to be."
Lockart said he was "thrilled" to learn that Pierce would continue operating the theater.
"It’s a place that means a lot to me and has been a second home over the years, so I hope all the nuts and bolts are put in place very carefully so we have a facility for the arts that’s run correctly and successfully," added Lockart.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold was not immediately available for comment on Thursday evening.
Showings of "The Polar Express" and "It's a Wonderful Life" are planned for later this month.
More information is available at TheRaleighWV.com or @TheRaleighWV on Facebook.