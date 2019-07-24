The City of Beckley is set to demolish the historic Burleson building in order to expand parking downtown, with Beckley Common Council unanimously approving a plan Tuesday to buy the structure from United Bank for $111,000.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has said parking is necessary for development and that the building at the northeast corner of Earwood Street and Woodlawn Avenue has attracted “squatters” and copper thieves, and presents a fire hazard.
The planned demolition has drawn ire from David Sibray, a board member of the non-profit Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) and a former chairman of the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission.
Sibray last week said his group, which promotes historic preservation in the state, had placed Beckley’s Courthouse Square on the endangered historic resources list in 2015 due to the “cumulative removal and inappropriate altercation of historic architecture,” Sibray said.
Being on the National Register allows business owners to apply for federal and state grants to make historically-appropriations alterations to the exterior of the building. Any business owner seeking to change a building in a National Register district must get a “certificate of appropriateness” from the commission.
Sibray also criticized the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission for what he said is a lack of effort to preserve the downtown historic district.
Chief Code Enforcement Office Bob Cannon denied Sibray’s claims.
The Historic Landmarks Commission is set to meet Thursday to elect new officers. Cannon said two members are currently needed to fill vacant positions on the five-member panel.
The Burleson building, according to local historian Sam Interdonato, was once used as a car lot in the city. It is listed as #31 on the Raleigh County Historic Register.
In other actions:
• Council passed on first reading an ordinance to purchase the old State Farm building on Industrial Drive, with Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher making the only dissenting vote.
• Council unanimously passed on first reading an ordinance to waive city fees and business and occupational (B&O) taxes for the contractor building a new $5 million fire station at East Beckley Bypass. In response to a question posed by local contractor Kevin Reedy during the public comments section of the meeting, treasurer Billie Trump said the contractors had been informed to proceed during bidding as if they would not have to pay the city taxes but were cautioned that Council would have to approve the waiver.
The goal of the local tax waiver, Trump had explained in the past, is to prevent taxpayers from paying the B&O taxes, which contractors would, theoretically, include as part of their bid to the city.
• Council adopted an annual resolution that designated financial institutions, including BB&T, soon to be called Trust Bank, as approved depositories.
• Council adopted a resolution to have “complete streets,” or streets that are for everyone — motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and public transit users. Erin Reid of Active Southern West Virginia reported that the state adopted a complete streets policy in 2013. Morgantown was the first city to pass a local resolution, and Mount Hope recently passed a complete streets resolution, she added. Beckley was the eighth city to pass the measure.
• Council approved an annual grant of $10,000 to the non-profit Piney Creek Watershed Association, to be paid in quarterly installments of $2,500. Sopher declined to vote because his wife, Teresa Sopher, is a Piney Creek board member.
• At-large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter asked Council to make a donation to Beckley Stratton Middle School so that every eighth-grade student could attend a class trip to New York, arranged by English teacher Lisa Shrewsberry. Rappold said attorney File had advised against Council making a donation.
After the meeting, Rappold said he had made a personal donation. He encouraged others to make private donations to the initiative.
• Ward III Councilman Frank Williams announced Heart of God Ministries will host its last annual Back to School event this year at New River Park on Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Realtor Brian Brown suggested that Council make a resolution naming the East Beckley Bypass after Bill Withers, a famous musician who grew up in Slab Fork. Brown suggested Withers’ famous name could make the pricey acreage along the Bypass more attractive to potential buyers and developers .
Council had already voted to request that state lawmakers name the property after Clarence Meadows, the state’s 22nd governor and Beckley native who is buried at Wildwood Cemetery.
Some Raleigh County residents have petitioned state lawmakers to name the property after the late Chris Cline, a coal magnate and benefactor to southern West Virginia who was killed in a private helicopter crash in the Bahamas on July 4.
• At the request of Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock, Rappold said Trump would prepare an update on city’s financial status to submit to Council members soon.
• Rappold announced the hiring of Gary Morefield as the Recreational Trails Specialist for the City of Beckley. Morefield has developed seven of the 11 miles of trail in Beckley. Wiilliam Massey of the non-profit Massey Foundation and the Active Southern West Virginia board of directors sent a letter to Rappold in which Massey commended Morefield’s work on recreational trails in the state.