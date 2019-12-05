City makes plan to lease Raleigh Playhouse

The City of Beckley wants the show to go on for the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre and a burgeoning arts culture in downtown Beckley, and municipal officials are in talks with local artists about how to ensure the curtain does not close on the historic Neville Street stage.
The theater's owner, Bickey Companies, announced on Nov. 26 that it would close the theater, along with a downtown bar and entertainment venue, Melody's, effective immediately.
News of the closure was a blow to a downtown arts community that has built around the Raleigh over the past two years and to city officials, who have been cohesively striving to promote the arts as an economic sector downtown since the local non-profit agency WV Collective produced "Little Shop of Horrors," which opened at The Raleigh in October 2018.
Jason Lockart, a co-founder of WV Collective, said on Nov. 26 that any permanent loss of the venues could be a death knell for the emerging artistic community, which centers around the Raleigh Playhouse.
His own group and the Academy of Creative Arts, an off-shoot of the Beaver-based School of Harmony that moved to the historic Grant building in late 2018, both utilize the stage for productions.
The Collective and the Academy, which is directed by Dr. Ryan Snuffer, are currently key to the city's development of any entertainment segment in the downtown.
"Unless there is some sort of immediate solution to continue the operation of these places, I think the arts scene in southern West Virginia could suffer a detrimental loss," Lockart said upon hearing the news that the theater would close. "It's so important to this town, and I don't think the town can afford to lose it.
"It definitely can't afford to let it set there and rot."
Lockart and other artists have held discussions about how to keep The Raleigh open.
On Thursday, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said that Council members Tim Berry (at-large) and Tom Sopher (Ward I) had approached him with a plan for the city to lease The Raleigh, one day after Bickey Companies had announced the closure.
"We definitely want to do anything the city can do to keep our goal of creating an arts center in Beckley," said Rappold. "We think the theater is an integral part of that.
"It's too nice of an asset."
City officials are hammering out a lease agreement with Matt Bickey of Bickey Companies, which owns The Raleigh, to send to city attorney Bill File, Rappold said.
Meanwhile, city officials have already approached local artists about operations at The Raleigh, once the city has leased the facility.
Rappold said he has spoken with current Raleigh manager Shane Pierce, an independent filmmaker, to manage the facility if the city is successful in acquiring a lease on the theater.
He said a meeting will be scheduled with Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker to determine the specific role she will play in oversight.
"Whether it falls under Parks and Recreation or not, Leslie Baker would be a very, very important cog in the wheel," said Rappold. "She's well-known, well-liked and very well-versed in the arts.
"She will be involved, in some form or fashion.
"We think the possibilities are wide open, right now," Rappold said. "We're not going into it with a specific plan in mind."
City officials are also promoting dinner theater at Black Knight Municipal Park, formerly Black Knight Country Club, which the municipality purchased in 2017 from Gov. Jim Justice for $3 million.
At-Large Councilman Tim Berry arranged a Christmas murder mystery for the non-profit Beckley Police Department Alumni Association for later this month, and Theatre West Virginia has produced shows there.
Rappold said the city's promotion of dinner theater will likely stay centered at Black Knight but could extend to The Raleigh, under current soft plans by city officials.
"We feel like there's some synergies there with what we have at Black Knight, in terms of food service, and our great staff at Black Knight that may fill in for events at the theater," he said. "It's not out of the question.
"However, we have had several dinner theaters at Black Knight and have another one scheduled in December, and I think Theatre West Virginia is interested.
"We're probably better equipped at Black Knight to host dinner theater."
Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill said Thursday that TWV would be interested in using The Raleigh four or five weeks out of the year and producing four to five shows on the stage, in the event of a city operation.
He added that the plays would be smaller productions than the group's summer productions at Grandview Amphitheatre.
"I want what's best for the arts in southern West Virginia," said Hill. "If a municipal entity having the Raleigh would be the best thing, that's what I'm for.
"If it's a private individual, that's what I'm for," he added. "Moving forward, if that would become available to TWV on a permanent or part-time basis, what I see us originally doing is, once a quarter, trying to do a performance there, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a performance of some play.
"I'm sure there's other folks that could use it for other things, too, so it's an asset for us to have.
"For it to be here is great."
Councilman Berry said Wednesday that he and Councilman Sopher had approached the mayor because they wanted to continue promoting arts in downtown Beckley.
"West Virginia Collective, the School of Harmony, TWV is supportive of keeping the theater open," Berry said. "They would like to play a part in helping it come back and keeping it open on a more long-term basis.
"We have the expertise and knowledge and experience in the entertainment area.
"The mayor is working on this with the city attorney on possible things we can do within the rules of our municipality, and I think we will succeed in it reopening."
Rappold said that, under operation by the city, the theater name would stay the same.
"When you look at the signage, there's definitely some merit to retaining the name and name recognition," he said.
In June, local art groups produced the eight-day BEX - Beckley Art and Entertainment Exhibition in downtown Beckley.