City makes a bumpy ride smoother in 2020

For most in the world, 2020 is a bumpy ride. In Beckley, things are smoother — thanks to 2,000 tons of asphalt that Board of Public Works crews poured on city streets this year.
City workers repaired a total of 25 streets during the 2020 paving season, which is set to end as snow and cold weather comes to town. Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump reported Tuesday that West Virginia Department of Highways also paved six state roads that run through Beckley, giving the city a total of 31 pavement projects.
Stump said that his department, like others in the city, has faced budgetary and human resources setbacks due to Covid.
"We've been a little bit limited and had to be careful on our spending, but we were able to do, between us and the contractors, eight city streets completely, and they we've also paved portions or sections of 18 other streets," Stump reported. "(We've paved) the roughest areas on those streets, to try to spread the money around a little bit and put down as much as we could."
In March, Mayor Rob Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump urged heads of city departments to trim their budgets, in anticipation of reduced revenue collections due to the government shutdown.
This year, the city spent about $164,000 on paving projects, when asphalt was $82 a ton.
That is $82,000 less than the city spent in 2019, when the cost of asphalt was the same. The city spent $246,000 in 2019, when Covid budgetary restrictions were not in place.
"But that's still pretty good," Stump said of the 2020 paving season. "That's still quite a bit of pavement."
As of Wednesday, Stump said, no Board of Public Works employee has tested positive for the potentially fatal and highly contagious disease, but the department has given various workers several days away from work to be tested, as a precaution.
Despite the Covid-induced setbacks, which nearly every organization and business faced in 2020, Stump said that paving in the city was a success.
City workers, with help of contractors in some cases, paved eight streets entirely. Those streets are Clyde Street, Cherry Street, Graham Street, Hancock Street, Lewis Street, McBerry Street, Sycamore Street and Walnut Street.
The portion of Clyde Street from Powerline Drive to Williams Street was paid for by a federal West Virginia Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant. The Clyde Street project was a major paving job, and a contractor assisted on it.
City workers laid asphalt to fill potholes and smooth the rough patches of Anderson Avenue, Bluebird Lane, Bair Street, Central Avenue, Eighth Street, Foote Street, Halsey Street, Hartley Avenue, Hunter Street, Holiday Drive, Honda Drive, Morton Avenue, Quarry Street, Rawlings Street, Springdale Avenue and Willis Street.
"Every year, of course, we try to do the best that we can, to get to the worst areas," he explained. "Myself, our supervisors, we go around and check, and we got, too, by whenever folks call.
"But with the situation as it was this year, to get this much really done, it's been just a wealth of help," he said.
He said that DOH paved six streets —Crescent Road, Johnstown Road, N. Kanawha Street, Pinewood Drive, S. Kanawha Street, Rural Acres Drive and S. Oakwood Avenue — through a Road to Prosperity program that Gov. Jim Justice enacted. The program, which is made possible by a series of funding measures, is expected to bring $2.8 billion over the next several years for highway and bridge construction and maintenance in the state.
Mayor Rappold on Tuesday said Board of Public Works is winding down a successful paving season while adhering to practices that aimed to reduce the threat of Covid transmission.
"Even in this Covid era, the Board of Public Works, through their determination and commitment to what they're all about, still met our paving season goal in what we shoot for each year for paving," said Rappold. "In an effort to maintain social distancing, to encourage our workers to be extra cautious on the job, at home and elsewhere, we got through paving season with little or no effect from Covid.
"For that, we're very thankful, and as always, just extremely proud of everything that Public Works got done.
"Paving is part of it."
He added that city workers also completed concrete work at The Plaza last week, in addition to paving jobs on streets.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher also thanked the DOH crews for their work.
"I appreciate the state paving roads in and around Beckley," Sopher noted.
Stump said that the 2020 paving season is winding down with smaller but important jobs.
"Right now, we're still doing some pothole patching, if there's any of that, and curb installations," he said. "You're starting to get into the time when you get a lot of rain and water.
"We're tickled to have done as much as we have done this year."