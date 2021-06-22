City lowers lifeguard age to 16, urges teens to apply

The City of Beckley is now hiring lifeguards ages 16 and older, lowering the age requirement from 18 years, Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker announced Tuesday.
City officials, acting on a plan proposed last week by local businessman Brian Brown, aim to increase the number of lifeguard applicants in order to open New River Park pool, the larger municipal pool, for the rest of the summer.
"That's the plan, if we can get enough lifeguards," said Baker.
She told Beckley Common Council during the regular Tuesday meeting that, if enough applicants pass the certification, New River Pool could open as early as July 9.
Baker said the city is now offering to pay $12 as a starting hourly rate for lifeguards, up from the current $10 an hour, in an effort to attract applicants.
As a national lifeguard shortage affected pools and beaches around the country in 2021, the city was also impacted. There were not enough lifeguard applicants to fill the 12 positions necessary to keep New River open, and the city was forced to open only the smaller pool at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park for the 2021 swim season.
New River Park pool and the popular water slide have remained closed, prompting Brown to start an online petition and to look for creative solutions.
The Olympic-sized pool has a 12-foot diving section, which requires lifeguards to have deep water certification, a splash pool that is often busy with pre-schoolers, a water slide and a swimming section that is six feet deep on one end.
Brown suggested on a Facebook and to Baker last week that the city lower the age to 16 years from 18 years old. He had the idea after visiting a Boone County water park that hired 16-year-olds.
Brown offered to sponsor 10 applicants at $120 each. Baker said that it will not be necessary for Brown to pay for the certification, though.
"It's never been about the money," said Baker. "It was the age limit."
Baker contacted the city's insurance company last week for guidance on the safety of lowering the age of lifeguards to 16 years. She said the biggest concern was safety of swimmers and lifeguards.
She conferred with the insurance agent, Mayor Rob Rappold, City Treasurer Billie Trump and Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump, prior to reaching the decision.
"With help from the Y, it was decided we could forge ahead," she reported.
Brown urged teens to show up for the class.
"I'm just really excited the city has taken the opportunity to take steps to reopening the pool and lowering the age," said Brown. "Now we've just got to get all the people through the class.
"The community's really behind this, and I'm really excited that we have the opportunity to maybe get the pool open this year. Very exciting stuff.
"Let's see if we can get it all the way open, now."
A post to the City of Beckley Facebook page stated that the lifeguards will go to work for the city upon successful completion of a lifeguarding course hosted next week by the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.
On a Facebook post on the City of Beckley's page, Baker announced on Tuesday that the city is hosting a pre-requisite course to the lifeguarding class on Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. Applicants are to show up at the YMCA front desk for further instructions.
The course is open to the first 12 applicants who register, and all others will be placed on a waiting list.
Those who successfully complete the course are automatically enrolled in the lifeguarding class, which they must complete online the week of June 28-July 2. They will finish the hands-on part of the course on July 2 and test on July 3.
Applicants must show up at 9 a.m. on July 2 and be present for 8 hours.
They are to show up at 9 a.m. on July 3 and will complete four hours of training.
All candidates must pass a background check and a drug test. They will work for the city once they complete the course.
Qualified lifeguards who are looking for a position may apply at the Youth Museum from Tuesday until Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Baker added that lifeguards should bring their certifications and that they may fill out an application at the museum.