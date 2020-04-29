Work is expected to begin within the next two weeks to install a new roof on Lewisburg City Hall.
At last week’s meeting, city council accepted a $137,500 bid from Harris Brothers Contractors in Charleston. The amount was slightly over budget, according to city manager Jacy Faulkner.
She said work on the roof should get underway quickly after the contract is finalized.
“This project really needs to happen,” she said, noting the existing roof is in dire condition.
Other expenditures approved by council included a lease-purchase agreement for a new police cruiser at a total cost of $41,745. The contract is for three years.
The purchase of a video recording device was also approved for the new cruiser at a cost of $6,608. The device connects to the police officer’s body camera.
Faulkner said the likely recipient of the new cruiser and video recording equipment is the assistant chief.
Council member Joshua Edwards — who is also the 11th Judicial Circuit’s chief public defender — recommended adding the video device to the purchase, saying videos captured by that type of equipment can be valuable in resolving disputes, Faulkner said. If the device proves its worth, more of the recording equipment can be phased in on the rest of the Lewisburg PD’s fleet, she added.
“We have excellent police officers,” Faulkner said. “We’re not scared to show what they’re doing.”
Additionally, council approved a $4,000 change order and final (total) payment request of $95,305 from Chojnacki Construction Inc. for the repair of the Fairlea water tank and waterlines. The city will ultimately receive reimbursement for that expenditure, as the tank is part of the $38 million project slated to get underway later this year to upgrade Lewisburg’s regional water treatment plant and delivery system.
The overall project is expected to take between 18 months and two years to complete.
Faulkner noted the reason to push the Fairlea portion of the project ahead of the rest is that section of waterline suffered two significant breaks last year. The line is particularly important as it serves several schools and a hospital, she pointed out.
