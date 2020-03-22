The City of Beckley has closed city hall to the public, except for those seeking a building permit at the Code Enforcement office, City of Beckley Human Resources Director Shirley Trotter announced Friday
Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, permits will be issued from the office on the lower level, and all other services will be closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Chilson’s, the restaurant at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight, will remain open for takeout orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trotter said.