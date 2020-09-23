Eighteen months ago, the Department of Highways recommended that the city replace 14 existing traffic signals to take advantage of modern switching and technology.
And now, 18 months later, the city is doing just that, getting a dozen new traffic signals, Mayor Rob Rappold said as work crews with the state's Department of Motor Vehicle were making the installments.
City officials said there's a bright side to getting the interruption of traffic flow.
"It's an upgrade," said Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward I.
At two of the intersections —the corner of McCreery Street and South Fayette Street and the corner at North Heber Street and Neville Street — DOH officials recommended that the lights be removed.
The city has opted to keep existing lights at the two intersections, however.
"We talked to several people who could be impacted, including JanCare, whose workers cross that intersection (at McCreery) frequently, and they were rather adamant they would prefer to leave that stoplight working.
"We're doing that," he added. "The same is true uptown at the corner of Neville and North Heber."
At the Neville Street and North Heber intersection near The Plaza, Raleigh County Courthouse workers asked the city not to take out the lights. The mayor added that West Virginia University Institute of Technology is expected to create more traffic and pedestrian traffic at The Plaza corner.
The city must pay for maintenance and replacement of those two lights. For the other 12, the mayor said, DOH will pay.
Sopher said that at Five Corners, DOH crews have dug two holes in front of businessman Mike Lilly's building, to host the new lights.
The councilman added that new crosswalks are being put over to an island.
The new lights have made some inconvenience with traffic, and DOH crews knocked down electrical cables and unearthed underground cables belonging to Frontier.
The mayor said the outages were expected.
"The contractor didn't have accurate maps of how any of these cables and fiber ran, so it's not surprising that it got damaged," Rappold said, adding he was unaware of the impact on local businesses as of Wednesday evening.
Rappold said that electricians from the Board of Public Works will repair the electric wires.
"We want to repair those electric cables ourselves, because we have the talent and the knowledge to do that work and our people will do it to our standards," said Rappold.
Frontier representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.