Local fans of Charleston’s Capitol Market could skip the commute and shop for seasonal produce in Beckley if a plan by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and City Treasurer Billie Trump gets off the ground.
Rappold and Trump have been in talks with local public and private entities to establish a fresh market on land owned by Pinecrest Development and Technology Park, Rappold confirmed on Thursday.
The area is in the vicinity of the Beckley Little Leauge field on Armory Drive, the mayor verified.
“(It’s) still in the conceptual stage,” Rappold said. “(It) has to do wtih the storm water mitigation in the Little League area and potential ‘Charleston Capitol Market’ type wholesale and retail greenhouse in that general area.
“(There’s) a lot of moving parts, but nothing concrete to report at this time.”
Capitol Market in Charleston started 20 years ago as a farmer’s market but grew to a year-round market offering dining and retail.
“This is a complicated possibility, involving several public and private entities if it comes together,” said the mayor. “The city fully supports this and any project with the potential to improve infrastructure and create exciting business opportunities.
“This may be one.”