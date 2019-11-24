City "elves" transform Beckley streets

Each November, as if by a timeless and mysterious organization, the streets of downtown Beckley are transformed.
The first glimpse is a warm surprise, as if a long-absent but cherished friend has unexpectedly appeared.
The city lamp posts are suddenly decked with wreaths. Red ribbons have appeared on the gazebo at Jim Word Memorial Park, and light displays shine from a fountain there and a fountain at Thornhill Courts.
At Jim Word Memorial Park, a big Christmas "tree" majestically appears each year. "Evergreen" and glimmering with lights, its presence invites motorists and pedestrians along Neville Street to welcome another Christmas and to revel in the joys of the season.
The seasonal metamorphosis is the work of the city's own band of "elves" — ladder-climbing, tool-toting, truck-driving men from the Board of Public Works.
"It's cold," Bill Brown, one of the "elves," told The Register-Herald on Tuesday morning.
He had just finished securing a wreath to a lamp post at the top of Leslie C. Gates Place, on the steeply slanting sidewalk outside of the new Beckley Police Department. The sky was a grayish-white behind him as he worked at the top of the ladder, and temperatures had not yet reached 40 degrees.
Zach Speilman, another "elf," stood on the ground and monitored the ladder and the wreath-hanging. The two men made their way along the row of lamp posts along the BPD side of Leslie C. Gates.
"We started about a week ago," Brown said, once he was on the ground again. "East Prince and Main Street and Leslie Gates is all I've done.
"Altogether, there's about 125 wreaths. We've probably got about 60 more to do."
Brown, Speilman and other city workers spent the day putting up wreaths on the sidewalks along Neville, Main, Prince, South Kanawha and Leslie C. Gates.
Their Christmas "magic" is hard work.
While most Beckleyans are still trying to decide whether they will string outdoor lights or use a LED light show, city workers are decorating the entire downtown the old-fashioned way.
"You've got one guy on the bottom standing," Brown explained. "He kind of centers them up and the other guy has to zip tie them, and make sure they're tight and kind of straight."
Speilman and Brown said they don't mind the work in holiday temperatures.
"I enjoy doing this," said Speilman, who worked on the ground on Tuesday morning. "I've done it previous years. I've gotten up on the ladder, too. It's fun. It gets you in the Christmas spirit."
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter on Tuesday said that city workers get the Coal Town Christmas scene at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine prepared each year by decorating a replica coal camp village at the museum, too.
"The employees from the City of Beckley Board of Public Works work tirelessly, day in and day out, and on many fronts," Hunter said. "From Curbside Recycling to watering the massive flower baskets to cleaning the uptown after a huge Chili Night to salting and scraping ice- and snow-covered roads to working on the Plaza and, last but not least, placing Christmas decorations all throughout the city, including the incredible Coal Town Christmas scene."
Brown said the annual tradition of pulling out the wreaths and lights and ribbons and putting up the big tree is rigorous work. Just as homeowners pull Christmas and Hanukkah decorations out of a closet or an attic, city workers pull the familiar decorations out of storage each year, too. After Jan. 1, they begin the melancholy task of taking down decorations and putting them in storage until the next November.
"We store it in different places, storage bins we have, and just at various locations," said Brown.
Like Speilman, Brown said he thinks about Christmas each November when he is climbing the ladder to put up the wreaths or to string lights.
"It kind of gets you in the spirit of things," Brown said. "Kind of looking at the true meaning of what Christmas is about, and it's not the giving.
"It's the Christ part."
He said workers assembled the giant tree in Jim Word Memorial Park on Monday. They also strung lights and red ribbons along the nearby gazebo.
"It's coming together," Brown said on Tuesday morning, speaking of the downtown holiday decorations for 2019. "Slowly, but surely."