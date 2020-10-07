The City of Beckley is not officially participating in trick-or-treating and not condoning it, due to Covid concerns, Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday, but that does not mean that it is illegal to trick-or-treat in city limits.
Raleigh County Commission officially set trick-or-treat times in the county for Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m., Raleigh Administrator Jay Quesenberry announced in an email to Rappold on Tuesday.
Rappold said that the Commission decision does not impact the City of Beckley, which opted not to officially endorse trick-or-treating due, to Covid concerns.
But the holiday has not been "cancelled," the mayor said, nor is it illegal to trick-or-treat in city limits.
"We do not condone trick-or-treating this year," Rappold clarified. "We can no more 'cancel' Halloween, than any other recognized holiday."
Rappold said that the Commission decision to officially provide trick-or-treat hours has no bearing on the city's decision.
City officials are choosing not to endorse trick-or-treat or to condone it or to provide Halloween police patrol, in an effort to encourage social distancing and to discourage large gatherings.
"We have calls asking if children can trick-or-treat in their own neighborhoods where neighbors agree," said the mayor. "We advise, 'Sure, they can.'
"It's not illegal in the city.
"We're just not recognizing hours and investing the police time Halloween night."
The city is also not sponsoring the annual Tailgate Halloween event, due to Covid concerns, he added.
"Our concern was (the city) being pointed to as contributing to a virus spike in schools and homes, after voiced concerns," he added. "Kids are brought into Beckley neighborhoods from everywhere, with no assurance their virus status is negative."