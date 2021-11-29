Beckley Common Council has transferred the deed of the former Beckley trash dump below New Jersey Avenue to New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
Council voted on second reading during a special meeting on Monday to allow the development authority to have the deed to the approximately 20 acres in the Piney Creek Gorge. NRGRDA will apply for federal Brownfields grant money, which will be used to clean up the acreage. Then, the organization will transfer the deed back to the City of Beckley.
The aim of the city is to clean up the site for construction of a parking lot for a recreational site that will ultimately be built around the ruins of the historic Alfred Beckley Mill.
"Personal opinion, this rates as historic," Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher, who envisioned the mill project, commended NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher for her effort in starting the environmental clean-up.
"This is a good day," said Sopher. "The Beckley Mill Committee worked hard getting to a place where this was possible.
"Jina and her team have taken what we did to the next step of the process.
"When you reclaim a brownfield for public good, everyone is a winner," he added. "From the bottom of my heart, I couldn't be happier."
The dump had been active until the 1960s, Rappold said last week. For a 30 to 40 year time frame, residents and sanitation companies dumped garbage over the hillside.
The site is near a portion of land that the City of Beckley and NRGRDA are working to turn into a "gateway" to the New River Gorge. The project will include trails, a visitor's center, a park, an outdoor amphitheater and other amenities to be built around the historic Alfred Beckley Mill ruins.
NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher recently sought Congressional earmark funds to start Phase One of the project, which is about $8 million.
Under federal grant guidelines, an entity that creates an environmental hazard may not collect money for its clean-up. While the dump grounds are deeded to NRGRDA, NRGRDA will apply for Brownfields grant and have the land cleaned so that the City of Beckley may build a parking lot for the future visitor's center, park and other recreational facilities.
"For years, the City of Beckley has envisioned a robust project on the formal landfill site," Belcher said Monday. "Because of the need for remediation, project ideas have been unable to move forward to fruition.
"Under the oversight of the City of Beckley and the visioning of Councilman Tom Sopher, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has agreed to assume ownership of the former Beckley Landfill site in order to lead an EPA Brownfields grant clean-up proposal for the impacted property.
"Because of the energy around the outdoor industry, and the support from the City of Beckley to further develop a recreation landmark for the region, NRGRDA supports the end-use idea presented for the property and will continue to help serve in a role that will bring the vision of the community to fruition," Belcher said.
She added that a Phase I Environmental Assessment (ESA) was completed for the property in August 2016, followed by a Phase II ESA, completed in June 2017.
An updated Phase I ESA was completed in November of 2021, Belcher said.
Council held the first vote on Nov. 22 during a special meeting and held the public hearing and second reading on Monday, during a second special session. The process was expedited because the deadline to apply for Brownfields funds is Wednesday, Dec. 1.