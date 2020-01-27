The City of Beckley’s race for five Ward seats and two at-large positions is in full swing after the filing period ended Saturday.
Two council seats will go uncontested. In Wards I and V, Council members Tom Sopher and Janine Bullock, respectively, are running unopposed.
In Ward II, Bob Canter is running unopposed for a seat that current Councilwoman Ann Worley will leave when her term expires in June.
In Ward III, incumbent Frank Williams is being challenged by Beckley attorney and land developer Robert Dunlap and retired mail carrier Tom Moseley.
Incumbent Williams is a retired subregional manager of Combined Insurance Company. He served a four-year term for Ward III from 2007 to 2011, and voters elected him again in 2012.
“This is going on my ninth year,” he said. “I love serving people, and in saying that, I don’t care who you are, race, creed or color. I love serving people.
“A councilperson must have that in their heart,” he said. “Because if they don’t have it in their heart, they’re going to do it halfway.
“My biggest thing is the fact that God put us on earth to serve, and that’s what I’m doing,” Williams said. “That’s what I’m going to continue to do, whether I win or lose. I’ll support anybody whether I’m in the position.”
Williams said that if Dunlap or Moseley is elected, he will continue serving.
“If they get in, I’ll help them as much as I possibly can,” he said. “We all make a decision to serve one another, with respect.”
Williams is chair for the Muster Project, a community-based mentoring program for at-risk youth, and a board member of Raleigh County Community Action Association. Williams is president of the Southern West Virginia Multicultural Museum & Community Center located in East Park and a former president for the Raleigh County Head Start Policy Council.
Dunlap ran against Williams for the council seat four years ago.
Since then, Dunlap said, he developed a blueprint for attracting entrepreneurs to Beckley. He has worked for four years to renovate various dilapidated buildings in downtown and on Johnstown Road. After renovating the buildings, he has leased them at reasonable prices to various businesses. His efforts have drawn a dog groomer to Johnstown Road, a barber shop to 208 Main St., Compass Counseling and another business to 354 Prince St., the former Beckley Newspapers building. Dunlap saved the building from being torn down and later earned praise from council members for remodeling the building and finding renters.
“I just started this formula of purchasing some of these dilapidated structures and doing the renovations myself, and then being able to pass on the economic advantage to the persons who were looking to start a business,” Dunlap reported. “We found things that work in other cities, in businesses that are effective elsewhere and attracted them to Ward III.”
Dunlap, a father, is an attorney, a land developer and serves on the Human Rights Commission and the Women’s Resource Center and Men’s Fellowship Home board, which helps men who are addicted to re-enter society and provides volunteers for local work projects.
He said that he spends most of his time in Ward III, working out at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia and walking the trails there.
“We have too many of our kids who are moving away because they don’t see opportunities,” said Dunlap.
Tom Moseley is the third candidate running for Williams’ seat.
Moseley, a married father and retired mail carrier, said that he and his wife moved to Ward III years ago because it was one of the most beautiful wards in the city then, but it has become rundown over the years.
His campaign slogan is “Let’s stop neglecting where we live.”
“As a community, we need to stop worrying about the color of the skin or gender identification, or anything that separates us,” said Moseley. “We have streets with potholes in them. We have sidewalks cracked.
“We have negligently not taken care of where we live, and we’re too caught up in all this turmoil to come together, to work as a community to take our town back.
“When you walk through (Ward III), you can see dilapidation. Why are we allowing this to happen?”
He said there are too many dilapidated properties, which lead to drug abuse and other crimes occurring in those structures.
Moseley said he walks the streets and talks to neighbors to gain ideas. He said that they have reported speed limits are not being obeyed on streets with children, that litter and trash is a problem and the streets need patched. He added that he wants a strong Neighborhood Watch program.
“It’s up to us to fix our yards and our house, but it shouldn’t be up to us to patch the street up,” he said. “I can stand up and point fingers all day, but somebody has to stand up and start. That’s why I’m running.”
In Ward IV, incumbent Kevin Price is being challenged by Kelly Elkins.
Price was a strong proponent of finishing The Plaza project, or the former “Hole.” He is an organizing force of the annual 911 Memorial Service and was one of three men who brought a fragment of the World Trade Center back to Beckley. A retired Beckley firefighter, he was Firefighter of the Year in 2009 and was captain and city fire marshal when he retired in 2012.
Price, who was not immediately available for comment, is currently fire coordinator/director of the Raleigh County Fire Levy, where he oversees funding for all fire departments in Raleigh County. He is president of the Fire Marshal’s Association of West Virginia.
Kelly Elkins, community resources facilitator at Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, is running for the Ward IV seat.
“The reason I’m running for city council is because I’m a mother,” said Elkins. “I want to see more opportunities for my daughter, as she grows up and becomes a young individual.”
Elkins want to see more art opportunities in Beckley.
“My daughter loves art and theater, and I want to see more of that in our town,” said Elkins. “I think of cities like Charleston and Lewisburg and Fayetteville and even Mercer County’s up and coming, and their arts scene is so alive.
“Beckley’s in the center of all that.”
She said she had decided three years ago to take more of a leadership role in Beckley.
“My organization has given me an opportunity to fine tune those leadership skills,” she said. “I’m an advocate with individuals with disabilities.
“I want to advocate for the arts scene, more live theater, more live music, more art walks.”
Elkins is a vice president of Beckley Woman’s Club and a commissioner with the city Human Rights Commission.
Incumbents Tim Berry and Sherrie Hunter are both running for re-election to their at-large seats on council. Former Ward V Councilman Ron Booker and Cody Reedy are also running for the seats.
Councilwoman Hunter, education director for Raleigh Solid Waste Authority, was a supporter of purchasing the former Black Knight Country Club in Ward V, which she calls a “jewel for the city” under public management by Parks and Recreation.
She mentioned the new police station, the Deferred Retirement Option Program, more creative arts in downtown Beckley and additional parking as projects that have helped benefit citizens. She and Berry both supported the human rights nondiscrimination ordinance in 2019.
“I’m proud we are an inclusive city,” she said. “I believe in equality for all. I think it’s important to have an inclusive city.
“To whom much is given, much is required,” Hunter said. “The city has been so good to me and my family.
“I want to continue to be a public servant,” Hunter said. “I believe in my collaboration skills. I’m a dot connector, and I think we’ve made great strides in doing things for the greater good for Beckley.
“I think it’s important that we have Black Knight Municipal Park. That was a good move for the city. I want to continue to bring innovative and exciting things to the city. I’m hoping we’ll see a favorable result again on May 12.”
Councilman Berry, broker at Tim Berry Real Estate, is a retired police officer and a founder and president of the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association. He decided to run again after citizens asked him to do so. He has served three terms on Council. He is a proponent of the arts in Beckley and has supported Raleigh County Humane Society.
Berry said he will always serve citizens, whether he is elected or not.
“I have a knowledge of the operation and inner workings of the city that comes only with the many years of experience,” said Berry. “We are a work in progress, and I look forward to working with our entrepreneurs, people and organizations that are helping to shape our diverse and active community.
“We shall work through our differences for the common good of the City of Beckley.”
Ronnie Booker, who served on Ward V from 2012 to 2016, said he is running for the at-large position because he believes that money is not being spent on citizens and employees.
“The city needs to take better care of its citizens and its employees,” he said. “It appears, since I was on council the first time, where they had financial problems, we passed a one percent sales tax.
“It seems that money isn’t being spent conservatively,” Booker said. “There’s a lot of things that need to be taken care of in the city, such as sidewalks, better public services and the employees’ insurance benefits.
“The city could’ve contributed more before spending millions of dollars on a country club.
“If I do win, I realize I’m only one of seven, but hopefully there would be four people who would win, who are willing to focus on that, so we could change the focus on what the city’s doing now.
“They’re spending a lot of money, and the citizens in the neighborhood are not seeing it.”
Cody Reedy, who is also running for at-large councilman, was not immediately available Monday. Reedy is a WVU Institute of Technology graduate. On his campaign Facebook page, Reedy says he is a Greater Beckley Christian School graduate.
In a December 2019 Facebook post, he reacted to a story in The Register-Herald about the city’s one percent use tax and the $18 million it generated by writing, “It is very sad that they have made these gains from the citizens but haven’t really given them anything to show for it. They picked up a few more mortgages, turned a ‘big project’ to a patch of grass, purchased buildings because of no changes in flooding problems, purchased buildings for 10-15 parking spots and the list goes on.”
And a year ago, he posted on Facebook his reason for running for the at-large seat on council: “I am personally running for city council because I plan on staying here to start a family and I want Beckley to be the best it can be!
“I’m the only one of my close group of friends that has stayed in Beckley because they say Beckley isn’t worth building a future here but I disagree! I believe with the right people in place Beckley can do a 180 and be a place where people want to start a family. Beckley has the potential to be just as successful and safe as anywhere, it just needs the correct steps taken to get there.
“This is only possible with a new looking council and a fresh start and not just the same ole Beckley ways.”