City Council candidate Tim Berry

In the first installment of profiles of candidates seeking elected office in Raleigh County, The Register-Herald presents written answers to a questionnaire sent to all of those seeking office.
Candidates for the at-large city council seat provide answers – in their own words.
------
● Tell our readers about yourself. I reside on Johnstown Road with Mary, my wife of 43 years. I am a 1977 graduate of WWHS. I’m a retired Beckley Police Officer. My business experience goes back 35 years in Beckley as co-owner of Family Raceway and U Putt N Bat on Ragland Road. I currently am the Owner-Broker of Tim Berry Real Estate Company on Johnstown Road.
I’ve been in public service since I was 18 years old.
● Beckley Red Cross Board of Directors
● Chairman – Public Defender Corporation. Appointed by Gov. Wise and re-appointed by Gov. Manchin
● Beckley common councilman – 21 years
● Current president – Beckley Board of Realtors
● Beckley Police Department Alumni Association
● Active charity supporter – Humane Society and Theatre West Virginia
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? After 21 years as a councilman for the City of Beckley, I have developed the “On the Job Experience” that comes from dealing with the challenges and issues that face the city of Beckley on a daily basis, not only for procedural but financial and personnel matters.
I am available to our citizens, always being ready to listen and assist with the concerns and issues that come to my attention. I work hard for our people to get things done in their neighborhoods. I don’t have all the answers maybe, but I do my best to resolve what I can.
I’ve worked to develop relationships in our community over the past 40 years to gain the wisdom and vision to continue moving our city forward in to the future. We have been and always will be a work in progress.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? The answer to that question is simple. I have NO regrets in my life. My life has always been based on my decisions, good and otherwise. I believe we are all masters of our individual destiny. If you make a mistake, recognize it, fix it and move forward. I was taught early in my life to “Treat others the way you wish to be treated.” That is my goal and mission in life.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? I’ve had many blessed events in my life, the ones I’m most proud of are my daughters, Keri and Amber. They both are successful citizens of Beckley and own their own homes and careers.
Keri, my oldest, started working in accounting as a senior at WWHS and works for John Smith, CPA, today after 28 years. She also blessed us with our grandson, Brayden.
Amber, my youngest, graduated from WWHS and Mountain State University with a Bachelors Degree in Health Studies and Associate Degrees in Medical Assisting and Medical Secretarial Science. Amber has worked for JanCare Ambulance the past 13 years as an accounts receivable manager.