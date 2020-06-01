City council candidate Sherrie Hunter

In the first installment of profiles of candidates seeking elected office in Raleigh County, The Register-Herald presents written answers to a questionnaire sent to all of those seeking office.
Candidates for the at-large city council seat provide answers – in their own words.
------
● Tell our readers about yourself. I was born and raised in Beckley, attended Raleigh County Schools, graduating from Woodrow Wilson and attended Beckley College. I’ve been married to David for 40 years; we’re the parents of two daughters and grandparents of five precious grandchildren.
I am the Director of Education for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, where I started a countywide School Recycling Program in 2001.
I proudly serve the community such as:
● Raleigh General Hospital Board of Trustees
● Community Criminal Justice Board
● Raleigh County Property Safety Enforcement Agency
● United Way of Southern West Virginia Board
● 2013 United Way Campaign Chair
● Chair Raleigh County Make It Shine
● Vice-Chair Association of West Virginia Solid Waste Authorities
● Officer Mac’s Toy Fund
My collaboration skills and years of networking bring much experience to the table. Elected in May 2016, I’m seeking re-election for Council at Large for the city of Beckley.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? Continue working in collaboration with council members and city department heads to help resolve issues brought to my attention by citizens outreach.
Continue working to broaden volunteer opportunities for high school and college students needing to fulfill required community service hours prior to graduation.
Continue working with WVU Tech student government with citywide community service projects.
To whom much is given, much is required and I want to continue serving the city of Beckley and her citizens which have been so good to me and my family.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? I have no regrets.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? I am most proud being the wife of David Hunter for 40 years and us being the parents of our two wonderful daughters and grandparents of five beautiful grandchildren ages 15, 10, 10, 3 and 3 months.