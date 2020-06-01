City council candidate Ron Booker

In the first installment of profiles of candidates seeking elected office in Raleigh County, The Register-Herald presents written answers to a questionnaire sent to all of those seeking office.
Candidates for the at-large city council seat provide answers – in their own words.
-------
● Tell our readers about yourself. I have over 30 years of law enforcement and military supervisory experience. I am a former Army drill sergeant and paratrooper, and I have earned five military occupation specialties. I have completed advanced leadership courses in the Army and various specialized law enforcement certifications. I have earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration – concentrating in management and enforcement. I am a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy and the D.E.A. Drug Unit Commander’s Academy. I am a retired police officer and Army Reservist and served as a drug and violent crime Task Force Commander for 10 years. I served on Beckley Council from 2011 to 2016.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? I submitted my candidacy for Councilman At Large because I think the focus of the Beckley administration additionally needs to be on handling the problems of its communities and not frivolous spending. Beckley’s negative connotation has been the same for decades, and the administration must have leadership with knowledge, dedication and desire.
The crime, drug and homeless problems have continued for decades and have produced many citizens in Beckley to live in fear and disdain. Instead of spending millions of dollars on real estate purchases, the City of Beckley needs to concentrate its services and funding to substantially reduce the aforementioned problems. The reduction should be focused on assisting with jail fees, homeless bedding, drug-law enforcement, drug prevention and drug treatment. Funding for public safety and crime reduction is of utmost importance and must be addressed appropriately. The real estate purchases should be obligated to private businesses. These contributions would provide a better Beckley for all.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? My biggest regret in life is not taking better care of my body – especially when I was younger. Becoming a senior citizen, I have learned the consequences of my failures. Health and fitness are two of the main priorities in life which will produce failure or success.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? The single thing I am the proudest of is my children. I have been blessed to have two hard-working, career-oriented, law-abiding, and educated children. In today’s society, many aren’t fortunate to have this blessing.