City council candidate profile: Cody Reedy

In the first installment of profiles of candidates seeking elected office in Raleigh County,
The Register-Herald presents written answers to a questionnaire sent to all of those seeking office.
Candidates for the at-large city council seat provided answers – in their own words.
--------
● Tell our readers about yourself. I was born and raised in Beckley. I graduated from Greater Beckley Christian School and furthered my education at West Virginia University Institute of Technology here in Beckley where I earned a major in Business Management with a Minor in Marketing. I am an employee of a family owned business, one of which is Reedy Construction. I attend Fellowship Bible Church in Beckley. I am currently the head coach of the middle school boys’ basketball team at Greater Beckley Christian School.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? First, I plan on cutting current spending and to be financially responsible in all policies of city government and be a strong conservative advocate of the taxpayer’s dollars. By doing so I plan to make investments in the infrastructure and development of the city. Beckley has had serious flooding problems that have been overlooked for many years now and I plan to tackle that head on. Many city roads and sidewalks need replaced or repaved after years of neglect or just getting the minimal care required. I plan on working with the New River Gorge Development Authority and state officials on the economic development of Beckley.
Secondly, I want to make Beckley a place to stay. Many high school students leave Beckley to further their education elsewhere and by doing that they have lowered the chances of coming back home for employment. With having all the higher education facilities here in Beckley, we have to find a way to persuade students to further their education here. We have to have jobs available for the students once they have received their intended education and that is where this ties into the investment in infrastructure and development.
Thirdly, I want to make uptown Beckley more vibrant and comforting. With WV Tech being in walking distance of uptown, we need to bring business, restaurants, activities and etc. that will attract college students. Having these activities will make WV Tech a school students will want to go to further their education. We also need to make uptown more vibrant and comforting for the citizens of Beckley. We can do this by working hand in hand with the Beckley Police Department on the current drug and homeless problem the city is facing.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? I wouldn’t say I regret any thing in my life. I have made plenty of mistakes in my life, but those mistakes are what makes Cody Reedy Cody Reedy. The best thing one can do in life is to learn from the mistakes they have made in a positive way rather than dwell over them in a negative way.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? The proudest thing in my life is that I am a born again Christian and that my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ died for my sins on the cross. As the famous verse in the book of John says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16 NIV).