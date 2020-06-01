City council candidate Bob Canter

In the first installment of profiles of candidates seeking elected office in Raleigh County, The Register-Herald presents written answers to a questionnaire sent to all of those seeking office.
Candidates for the at-large city council seat and Ward 2 provide answers – in their own words.
Bob Canter is running unopposed for the Ward 2 city council position.
-------
● Tell our readers about yourself. I have operated / owner operated small businesses in and around our city for over a decade. I pride myself on bettering not only myself, but also my community by donating my resources and volunteering my time to many non profit and in need organizations.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? One of the greatest accomplishments in my life has and will always be striving to be a servant. As your city councilman I will continue that philosophy. Not to be a politician but a servant. Our world needs those who are looking to create a better path for not only our current population but our future residents.
I firmly believe that small businesses are the backbone of our community and the fundamental block to our country’s successes. I know that this global pandemic has devastated many of our local small businesses and this needs to be addressed as soon as possible. We need to work together to create a strong small business culture in our fair city that includes support, resources and a clear path for development of future small businesses.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? My life is a gift that I treat as such. Keeping an open mind and a strong will to always do the next best thing for those in my life and community. There is little room for regret in my life as I make decisions based on solid information, unbiased judgment and instinct. I take time and forward-minded thinking in making decisions whether they be big or small as to live with no regrets.