Beckley Police Department officers who reach retirement age will be able to defer retirement for five years and to continue making contributions into the city pension, Beckley Common Council decided Tuesday.
Council approved the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) for BPD. Council approved a nearly identical program for Beckley Fire Department in September.
Both plans were developed by city treasurer Billie Trump, who retired as BFD chief in 2014. State lawmakers approved DROP in 2018, and Trump developed plans for both BFD and BPD.
The goal is to increase contributions into the city's retirement pension fund while allowing the city's first responders to put away more money for retirement. Trump said in September that the city has a combined pension fund of $40 million for firefighters and police officers, with $18 million in the BFD pension fund and $22 million in the BPD pension fund.
Trump projected that DROP will add over $2 million to the funds. The program also helps the city to retain and attract new officers and firefighters.
To qualify, an employee must be a "sworn" municipal worker with 20 years of service and must be at least 50 years old.
•••
Council also approved the annual action plan for fiscal year 2020, via resolution. City grants coordinator Angela King presented the plan to Council members during a Monday workshop, after hosting two public meetings.
The plan calls for to approve a proposed budget for federal Community Development Block Grant funds, including a coronavirus aid package that is also distributed in the form of CDBG grants, city grant writer Angela King reported Monday.
The funds are provided from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and are disbursed annually to the city.
This year, federal CARES Act funds are being granted in the form of CDBG grants, according to King.
City officials and members of the public met in July to develop a spending plan. A second hearing earlier this month was not attended by the public.
King reported that disbursement of $335,340 in CDBG monies is proposed as follows: $67,068 for general administration; $25,000 for Housing Authority cameras; $100,000 for street improvements, and $143,272 for Park and Recreation improvements at Scott Street Park.
The proposed spending of $197,277 in coronavirus funding is $94,500 to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for rent and utilities; $53,954 for a food pantry program and $48,823 to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging for the Meals on Wheels program for senior citizens.
The total CDBG package is $532,617 for fiscal year 2020.
Councilman-at-Large Cody Reedy reported that, despite signage placed along Pinewood Drive and Holliday Drive due to past efforts by Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher, tractor-trailers continue to access Pinewood — a winding, narrow road that intersects with Holliday Drive.
Large rigs have overturned on multiple occasions, after truckers from out of the area unwittingly access Pinewood in an attempt to avoid tolls on Interstate 77. Local motorists fear that the large trucks may cause a deadly accident.
Mayor Rob Rappold acknowledged the traffic flow as an "ongoing problem."
BPD Chief Lonnie Christian reported that when police officers have stopped truckers on Pinewood or Holliday, they report that their GPS apps have taken them down Pinewood.
At Reedy's request, Christian said he would forward contact information for the GPS app developers to Reedy, so that Reedy may look into having the app changed.
Councilwoman-at-Large Sherrie Hunter noted that Board of Public Works employees have been demolishing abandoned and dilapidated homes, both on S. Oakwood Street and I Street.