Beckley Common Council on Tuesday approved the annual budget for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The city receives the funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year, Mayor Rob Rappold explained on Monday. The funds are used for development in lower income areas of the city and may be
spent on a wide range of services, including housing rehabilitation, code enforcement, acquisition of real property, demolition, infrastructure and public facility improvements, economic development, and social services, according to HUD data.
City grant writer Angela King reported Wednesday that Council approved disbursement of $321,742 in CDBG funds.
King said that Council approved spend $232,294 for paving streets, $64,348 in reimbursement of administrative expenditures to the City of Beckley and $25,000 to the Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) for rent and utility assistance.
“The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons,” the HUD site reads.
The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974