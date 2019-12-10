Raleigh County Commission and City of Beckley officials are in talks about increasing county and city funding to the animal shelter, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday.
According to Rappold, city officials met with Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver, Commissioners Linda Epling and Ron Hedrick and members of the Raleigh County Humane Society on Tuesday morning to explore additional funding for the Humane Society, which operates a shelter on Grey Flats Road.
The shelter is operating past capacity. The budget was set in 1979, according to Humane Society board member India Hosch, and has not been officially increased since then — despite a 40 percent increase from 2017 to 2018 in the number of dogs and cats admitted, a $75,000 drop in donations in 2018 and soaring veterinarian bills, Hosch told The Register-Herald in February.
Each year, the city and county each make a $60,000 payment to the Humane Society. Over the past four years, the city has made two additional emergency payments to keep the shelter operational. The county has also made emergency funding.
On Tuesday, he said, Humane Society board members asked both county and city officials for more help. Rappold said that he agreed with Commissioners that he would ask Beckley Common Council to approve a payment of $17,500 for the shelter, and that Commission agreed to make a matching amount to the shelter.
"It's going to require our Council's approval to expend $17,500, but my guess is that we have the support on Council to do that.
"This is a hardworking bunch of people at the Humane Society and the animal shelter that's very dedicated.
"They're not just sitting there, with their hand out. They're having fundraisers virtually every weekend, and they're just trying to clear some debt," he added. "I went in probably in a little bit of a combative mood, because we fund the animal shelter a substantial amount now, but after hearing the dedication and the hard work of this relatively new administration out there, I came away feeling like that we would like to help them."
In February, Hosch said that fundraising provides 75 percent of the shelter's operating budget, and most of it goes to veterinarian bills at the no-kill shelter.
Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry responded to the Humane Society request on Tuesday afternoon by stating that he would be likely to vote in favor of supporting of the animal shelter.
Berry suggested Tuesday that, considering the high veterinarian bills paid by the Humane Society, it could be prudent to investigate whether hiring a shelter veterinarian would be more cost-effective.
According to Salary.com, veterinarians in Charleston make from $50,800 to $130,000 annually.
Tolliver said Tuesday that the Commission is set to match the one-time $17,500 funding by the city.
The City of Beckley recently agreed to pay $50,000 from city coffers to hire a new county animal control officer, which picks up animals in the City of Beckley and throughout the county.
The Raleigh Animal Control, which is a county public service, is not affiliated with Raleigh Humane Society animal shelter, which is a non-profit operation. The $50,000 did not support the shelter.