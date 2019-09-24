Beckley Common Council unanimously voted to make an annual $50,000 allotment to Raleigh County Commission for Animal Control services and also approved several new spots for paid parking at the regular meeting on Tuesday.
County Administrator Jeff Miller appeared to request the money for Raleigh Animal Control, which is overseen by the Raleigh Commission.
Miller said he had met briefly with Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and treasurer Billie Trump last week to discuss the need for the city to fund the Raleigh Animal Control. Miller told council that of the 1,800 calls answered this year, over 600, or about a third, were for animals inside city limits.
"That doesn't include calls we get directly to our county commission office or folks who walk in to file a complaint," he said. "We feel it is necessary to add an additional officer."
Miller said there are two animal control officers now, and one of those officers has been on medical leave since April 26. The second has vacation approaching.
Animal control officers are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The $50,000 from the city will go towards hiring a new animal control officer, buying uniforms, vehicle maintenance, cell phones and other needs.
He added that the county is in the process of buying a new animal control truck, too.
Miller said the officer position will be posted until Oct. 3 and that the goal is to have a new officer training by mid-October.
"We feel this will be a big benefit to the entire county and to the city," said Miller.
Council also approved an ordinance that converts 12 spaces on Prince Street in front of the old Beckley Police Department headquarters to six monthly spaces and six metered spaces, and voted to reserve 30 parking spaces in the South Section of Beckley Intermodal Gateway at the Neville Street entrance for those who attend Beckley Police Department training sessions and to add 20 on the North Section for hourly metered parking.
Council passed an ordinance to require motorists to stop at the intersection of Meadows Court and Watts Street.
The annual "File Ordinance," named by Rappold in honor of city attorney Bill File, who presents it each year, was unanimously passed. The File Ordinance states that burning is allowed in city limits from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Property owners must notify Beckley Fire Department of their intent to burn, and the burn may not impact the health, safety and comfort of others. If it does, firefighters will investigate and put out the fire.
In Old Business:
•At-large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter thanked Vicki Webb for her work at the new Beckley Welcome Center, formerly the Naff car rental place on Naff Lane. Rappold said that Farha Signs made the signs and urged Beckleyans to visit.
• Hunter thanked Councilman Kevin Price (Ward IV) and others for success of the city's 911 Memorial Service on Sept. 11.
• Ward III Councilman Frank Williams said a recent dedication of the Slain Officers' Memorial at the new BPD was "second to none."
In New Business:
• Hunter told Woodlawn Avenue resident Missy Meadows that she and Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock had met with Woodlawn Avenue residents and that a Clean Sweep is planned for Woodlawn. Meadows said she would help pick up litter and asked for assistance with a problem of residents of nearby apartments piling trash and furniture across the hill from her house. Rappold agreed, saying that he goes by the building every day and that it is a "just a disgrace, actually." BPD Capt. Donald Morgan said he had spoken with the apartment owner and had set a deadline of Sept. 30 for the apartment building to have its own trash moved from the property. He added that there is no spot for the trash service to place a dumpster on the property and that the city is working with the owner to find a solution.
• Councilwoman Ann Worley (Ward II) and Councilman Price agreed to work together to address issues brought to Council's attention by two residents of Maplewood Lane. One of the residents, identified as Ms. McGahe, said streets between S. Kanawha and Fayette streets are "Heroin Highway." She said fire trucks cannot access Maplewood, prompting BFD Capt. Donald Morgan to nod his head while she spoke. She reported there are 12 empty houses, speeding is bad, there have been three "major fires within spitting distance" of each other in one year and that a fire hydrant in front of her house has "had a bag on it for six months." She asked that some streets surrounding Maplewood be made one way and that it be designated 15 mph.
Worley reported that Maplewood is "a split ward" between Ward II and Ward IV and that she will address the issues. Price said that he would address them, too.
When Hunter asked about the bag on the fire hydrant, Rappold reported that a recent appraisal shows 13 fire hydrants in Beckley that need repair or do not work. He added that there is no risk since nearby fire hydrants provide adequate water and that Beckley Water Co. CEO Matt Stanley is working with the city to ensure safety and possible solutions.