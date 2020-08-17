mining company with a history of violations stops pump; nearby properties often flooded
A group of citizens in Glen Daniel claim a coal mining company that has a long history of violations in the state has stopped running a mine pump that they are required by law to run.
As a result, homeowners’ properties in the Remington Drive area are flooded, the ground can’t be used for farming as intended, and some children are not allowed to play in their yards.
“You can’t even mow your grass,” said one resident.
Citizens want the state to intervene with a solution.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection officials verified that the mine is shut down and that it has changed ownership over the years. It is currently owned by ERP Compliant Fuel, a company that WVDEP said has been cited for at least 160 violations of West Virginia’s environmental laws.
Harry Stover, 71, says he has fought with mining companies since the 1980s because the
nearby mine periodically floods his property.
The most recent flooding has been a problem since November, when ERP reportedly stopped operating the pump, Glen Daniel residents say.
Stover and his neighbor, Tyler Webb, say water gushes from a hole on the site and runs into a nearby creek. The affected yards and farm land are unlivable.
“You can’t even mow your grass, unless you get a four-wheeler to pull you out,” Stover said. “The water that’s coming up out of that hole and running out of that creek is rusty red.
“It just don’t come out of the ground, rusty red,” he said. “That’s coal mining water.”
According to WVDEP, the coal mining company laid off all its employees and management on March 20, and ceased all operations, leaving its mining sites abandoned and subject to the imminent risk of harm to the environment and the public health and safety.
An official with the state environmental agency said Saturday that the pumps are not running inside of the mine because there is no money to pay the electric bill.
Webb says that ERP had stopped pumping at the mine under his Remington Drive property in November.
“The pump actually discharges about a mile from my house, up in Mattsville,” said Webb, who has owned his property for seven years. “I can go back there and see when they’re not pumping.”
There is also a well site on Webb’s property where he is able to monitor the water level.
“You’ll start seeing a real dirty water come up and just set,” he said.
Webb has around 13 acres of land. Since November, seven-and-a-half acres have been a soggy mess — unfit for farming.
“You cannot put a tractor on (it) and get hay,” he said. “So now it’s causing problems for us, selling the hay.”
Since moving to his Remington Drive property, Webb has educated himself on the history of the nearby coal mine by talking to neighbors and WVDEP agents. He said he learned that a former coal mine had “hit an aquifer” year ago, filling it with water. WVDEP issued a permit for pumping. That pumping requirement and permit travels to the company that owns the mine, a WVDEP official confirmed Saturday.
Stover says the problem is not a new one. His yard has flooded under ownership of other companies, he says. Each time it was due to a mine company ceasing to operate the pump.
For the past 13 years, Stover says, he has made several trips over to the mine site to speak with engineers from various companies.
He says he has called mine company offices to report flooding. He goes toe-to-toe with them every time the pump stops and the water rises too high on his property.
“I even called the governor and everybody else,” Stover said. “I’m too old to be scared, too old to run.”
Stover says he has made dozens of calls and has reported problems with past mine owners to the WVDEP.
“I’ve called them so many times, they know me by my first name,” said Stover. “At least three or four times every year.
“I’ve been fighting them ever since, for the last 13 years, and always before, they’d come and investigate.”
In the past, after a round with Stover, WVDEP would get involved, and the pump would start to run again — with predictable results, he reported.
“When they run the pump, we have no problem, whatsoever,” said Stover.
“Go by what it says. Keep the water pumped, and you won’t hear nothing, out of nobody.”
ERP, however, has left the pump silent since November, Webb and Stover say, and families need relief.
ERP has a rocky history of operations in the state.
In March, WVDEP sued ERP Environmental Fund, after ERP allegedly accumulated 160 violations of the state’s environmental laws and failed to remedy 118 cessation orders. According to WVDEP attorneys, ERP is the subject of 41 orders to show cause for why its permits should not be revoked.
According to WVDEP data, ERP holds more than 100 permits at mines across the state, including the Tygart River Mine complex located in Marion County, www.wvpublic.org reported.
The abandoned underground mine, often known as the Martinka mine, requires constant water pumping and treatment, which costs $900,000 annually.
Without the continual pumping, water will rise in the mine and a “blow-out” will occur.
WV DEP says if that happened, water would contaminate the Tygart River, a source of drinking water for thousands of state residents.
While WVDEP seeks money from ERP’s environmental fund, Stover and Webb say their land is a soggy mess.
There are places on Webb’s property that he has not mowed this summer. The lawn mower gets stuck in the water and mud.
Webb said he has asked WV DEP to take over the permit so that the state can pump the water for residents.
Webb understands that coal companies are struggling financially.
“But all it is, is a pump,” he said. “All it does is pump water, and that’s one little permit the state could easily take over.
“DEP is supposed to enforce that permit,” said Webb.
“To their credit, they’ve issued several violations, but it’s not doing any good,” Webb said. “I’ve been through every person at the DEP level possible, and I never get anywhere.”
According to Webb, WV DEP agents have advised him that he must take private action against ERP if he wants to solve the flooding in a timely manner.
“I don’t have the money to do to that,” Webb said. “Here’s the thing I have the biggest problem with. We are taxpayers that fund the DEP, and we entrust everything that you guys (DEP) do to take care care of these issues.”
Terry Fletcher, WVDEP acting director of communications, stated Friday that WVDEP is aware of the situation and is seeking a solution.
“The WVDEP has initiated enforcement action and an investigation into the most recent developments in Glen Daniel,” Fletcher stated. “As this investigation is ongoing, the WVDEP cannot comment on any additional details at this time.
“However, the agency is pursuing immediate resumption of the pumping to lower the mine pool that contributes to the inundation of the area.”
Stover has tried to call ERP to ask for help, and representatives refuse to talk to him, he said.
“I guess this coal company thinks it can get by with anything,” he said.
ERP representatives did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Friday.
Stover says he has concerns that the flooded mine could present a threat to the safety of residents around Remington Drive. He says he does not know how much water is inside the mine, but the water that comes out of it is not safe for his grandchild’s outside play.
WVDEP spokesperson Fletcher on Friday said state officials do not believe that massive flooding from the mine is a threat at Glen Daniel.
“Currently, the WVDEP does not have concerns about massive flooding of this site as the mine pool is below drainage controls and the current saturation of the area experiencing these issues is the extent of the anticipated impacts,” Fletcher stated in an email.
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver said Aug. 7 that Commission had not been notified that ERP was not pumping the mine. Tolliver said he would investigate the claim.