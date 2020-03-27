CHARLESTON — Are you looking for something positive to do while the state is under a “Stay at Home” order during the Coronavirus pandemic? West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner suggests citizens use this time to fulfill their civic duty to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau is the Federal agency responsible to count every citizen living in the United States and its five territories.
According to Warner, households throughout the state should have received a 2020 U.S. Census Bureau mailing between March 12 and March 20. For the first time, the Census will promote online response as the preferred method, as this will make it easier and more convenient for most to respond. However, if people choose not to respond online, they can respond by phone or by mail.
“It is very important for every citizen to be counted during the Census process,” Warner said. “Federal funding to state and local communities, congressional representation, economic development grants, business recruitment, rural broadband investment, health centers, fire departments, Medicaid, highways, and a number of other programs depend on accurate counting of people within our state. I cannot over-emphasize how important the process is – there is a lot at stake for West Virginia and we want our count to be accurate.”
The WV Legislature will also use Census counts to draw boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts. Those boundary adjustments will take place in 2021.
You are asked to complete a Census questionnaire on or before April 1.
To respond online, or for more information on the 2020 U.S. Census, visit 2020Census.gov.