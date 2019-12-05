The Greenbrier Valley Chorale and several guest artists will celebrate yuletide music in a concert at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday. This marks the first time that the church on the corner of Washington and Lee streets will host the chorale’s Christmas concert, a beloved Lewisburg holiday tradition.
The chorale comprises 45 volunteer singers from Greenbrier and surrounding counties and is acclaimed for the quality of its performances and wide-ranging repertoire.
Artistic director Barbara Lutz has built this concert around the theme, “The Work of Christmas Begins,” which is one of the featured works. The chorale has sung the hymn before, but this year will perform a new setting of Harold Thurman’s text by composer Dan Forrest.
Forrest’s arrangements of “See Amid the Winter Snow” and “Silent Night” will be accompanied by a string quartet comprising Wanchi Huang and Ari Han, violin; Stanley Beckwith, viola; and Carl Donakowski, cello, according to a news release issued by the chorale.
“Its beautiful lines call us not to merely take in the sights and sounds of the Christmas celebration, but to respond by doing our part in working toward the ‘peace on earth’ that we so often sing about,” Forrest says in the release.
Oboist Stefan Povolny will join the choir for Elaine Hagenberg’s arrangement of the traditional Irish 12th century “Wexford Carol.” Sarah Hann will provide percussion accompaniment for Mack Wilberg’s setting of “What Shall We Give?”
In addition, the Greenbrier East Chamber Treble Choir will perform two selections.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased from chorale members or the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center in downtown Lewisburg.
Tickets also are available at the door on the day of the concert (cash or checks only).
As these concerts often sell out, advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged. There will be no assigned seating. The church is handicap-accessible.
The concert is presented with financial assistance from sponsors Drs. David and Connie Hyler-Both and Emily; Richard and Nada Smith; Cleve and Ann Benedict; Tim Holbrook; and Jeff and Teresa Bryant.
For more information, visit www.greenbriervalleychorale.org.
