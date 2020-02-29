Sunday, March 1
Packs Branch Baptist Church, 2343 Packs Branch Road, Mount Hope; spring revival through March 6; today, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Friday, 7 p.m. nightly; speaker Evangelist Dale Vance; singing by The Vances; special family night Friday with refreshments after service.
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; choir program; special musical guests Welcome Baptist Choir, Gospel Reunion and guest soloist; 4 p.m.
Monday, March 2
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church; revival through March 7; speaker, Evangelist David Cook; special singing nightly; 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, 614 S. Oakwood Ave., Beckley; Annual Lent Fish Fry Friday; church basement; 4 to 7 p.m.; dine in or order carryout; fish, baked/fried/shrimp/crab cakes/hush puppies, side orders; homemade desserts and drinks; kids menu; several raffles and a 50/50 drawing; continues every Friday through April 3.
Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, 1613 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley; Delve Ministries presents Women In Ministry “I Will Rescue You”; Friday’s speaker, Co-Pastor Charleen McKoy with Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Diane Epling with Destiny Ministries, 10 a.m.; Saturday, Evangelist Janet Hairston of Heart of God Ministries, 6 p.m.; Prophetess Charlotte Harbison is founder/president.
Saturday, March 7
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Sing Time featuring The New Gospel Singaleers and Gospel Reunion; speaker, Minister Tracy Parker; 7 p.m.; refreshments after service; call 304-890-3561.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; Pastor’s Appreciation Committee is sponsoring Rainbow Tea and dinner, 4 p.m.; special speaker, Rev. Kathy Holland, pastor of New Vision Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs; tickets $10 per person.
Sunday, March 8
Bradley Freewill Baptist Church; special singing by Tom Okes; 11 a.m.
Arnett Chapel, Arnett; singers, Still Waters; 7 p.m.
Monday, March 9
Arnett Chapel, Arnett; Revival through March 14; speaker, Drew Bledsoe; nightly singers; tonight, The Grimmitts; Tuesday, God’s Annointed; Wednesday, Candace and Derrick Sesco; Thursday, Gospel Connection; Friday, Heaven’s Harmony; Saturday, Danny Harless Singers; 7 p.m. nightly.
Friday, March 13
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, 614 S. Oakwood Ave., Beckley; Annual Lent Fish Fry Friday; church basement; 4 to 7 p.m.; dine in or order carryout; will continue every Friday until April 3; menu, fish, baked/fried/shrimp/crab cakes/hush puppies, a variety of side orders; homemade desserts and drinks; kids menu also available; several raffles and a 50/50 drawing to be held; continues every Friday through April 3.
Saturday, March 14
Sophia United Methodist Church; dinner and auction to benefit Celebration Of Mission Event; 5 p.m.
Lighthouse Worship Center, 1175 Smales Branch Road, Hico; Southern Gospel quartet The Dixie Melody Boys; 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, South Kanawha Street, Beckley; baked potato/salad luncheon, $7 per person; luncheon is fundraiser for New Vision Depot; pie auction to follow; pie auction is fundraiser for Celebration Of Mission Event; 12:30 p.m.
Stanaford Missionary Baptist Church, Stanaford; Southern Gospel quartet The Dixie Melody Boys; 10:45 a.m.
Friday, March 20
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, 614 S. Oakwood Ave., Beckley; Annual Lent Fish Fry Friday; church basement; 4 to 7 p.m.; dine in or order carryout; will continue every Friday until April 3; menu, fish, baked/fried/shrimp/crab cakes/hush puppies, a variety of side orders; homemade desserts and drinks; kids menu also available; several raffles and a 50/50 drawing to be held; continues every Friday through April 3.
WV District of The Triumphant Pentecostal Churches (Apostolic) International; Men and Women Service; guest speaker Pastor Robin M. Davis of Gallagher Baptist Church of Gallagher along with congregation; 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Church of God Family Worship Center, Beckley; comedian, “Queen of Clean” Chonda Pierce, live in concert spring tour. For more information or tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 86340279099
Sophia United Methodist Church; free pancake dinner for community; 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Spring Revival through March 25; Sunday,’s speaker Brother Scogtt Vernon; 10 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday, speaker, Brother Scott Pauley; 7 p.m. services; special singing nightly.
Friday, March 27
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, 614 S. Oakwood Ave., Beckley; Annual Lent Fish Fry Friday; church basement; 4 to 7 p.m.; dine in or order carryout; will continue every Friday until April 3; menu, fish, baked/fried/shrimp/crab cakes/hush puppies, a variety of side orders; homemade desserts and drinks; kids menu also available; several raffles and a 50/50 drawing to be held; continues every Friday through April 3.
Saturday, March 28
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; pancake dinner for community; use side doors; 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 29
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; parish hymn sing featuring choirs from eight United Methodist churches; 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
Herndon Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Terry Hatcher; 7 p.m.
Ghent Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Butch Acord; 7 p.m.
Fairview Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Fred Lovell; 7 p.m.
Coal City Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Dean Adams; 7 p.m.
Friday, April 3
Bradley Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Rick Massie; 7 p.m.
Faith Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Kevin Webb; 7 p.m.
Sprague Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Toney Hinkle; 7 p.m.
Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Charles Brown; 7 p.m.
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, 614 S. Oakwood Ave., Beckley; Annual Lent Fish Fry Friday; church basement; 4 to 7 p.m.; dine in or order carryout; will continue every Friday until April 3; menu, fish, baked/fried/shrimp/crab cakes/hush puppies, a variety of side orders; homemade desserts and drinks; kids menu also available; several raffles and a 50/50 drawing to be held.
Saturday, April 4
Bethel Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Wayne Peters; 7 p.m.
Pierpoint Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Allen Whitt; 7 p.m.
War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Charles Tilley; 7 p.m.
Fairdale Free Will Baptist Church; speaker, Rev. Justin Farley; 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley; Maundy Thursday service; foot washing and Communion; 7 p.m.
Friday, April 10
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 12
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, South Kanawha Street, Beckley; sunrise service with breakfast to follow; 6:45 a.m.
Sunday, April 19
United Methodist Temple, Beckley; Southern District Celebration Of Mission Event for New Vision Depot and Heart & Hand Outreach Ministries in Charleston; 4 p.m.
May 2
Mabscott United Methodist Church; Mother’s Day tea; bring finger food to share; 1 p.m.