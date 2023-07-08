Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14
Ronceverte Baptist Church, 437 Main Street West, Ronceverte; Food Truck Party-Vacation Bible School, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., dinner at 5:45 p.m. Ronceverte Baptist Church invites children of all ages to a Food Truck Party at Vacation Bible School. Exciting music, creative crafts, fun recreation, delicious snacks and memorable Bible stories. Children 3 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, call Dreama at 304-647-4067 or 304-667-9627.
Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28
United Methodist Temple, Templeview Drive, Beckley; parish-wide vacation Bible school; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. To register, contact Cynthia Blevins at cynthiaablevins@aol.com
Saturday, July 29
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; gospel sing, 7 p.m., Gospel Harmony Boys featuring the King’s Messenger Trio, 304-438-5633.
