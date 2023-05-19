Saturday, May 20
Bradley Freewill Church, Bradley; Benefit Gospel Sing, 5 p.m.
Community Conversation and Resource Fair, Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Come meet and learn about the available resources in our community. Recovery/reentry speakers, community resources, employers and employment services, recovery resources, health providers, service providers. Contact Jeannette Thomas, 304-237-5002.
Sunday, May 21
First Baptist Church of Glen Jean 7th Anniversary celebration of Pastor, Rev. Eugene Nabors, 3 p.m. Guest preacher will be Rev. Keith Walker. Choir and congregation, Mt. Zion Baptist church, Garten, WV. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. Come fellowship with us in the Name of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
