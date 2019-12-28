Today
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Whiting Fish dinner and hot dogs for sale; for delivery and orders call Pastor Randy Anderson at 304-890-3561.
Sunday
The New Era District Music Convention, 1600 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; 4th Quarterly session; all member churches and choirs are asked to be present, New Hope of Beckley, First Baptist of North Beckley, Morning Star of Skelton, New Era of Stanaford, Central Street and Mt. Vernon of Lanark are all welcomed to attend; speaker, Rev. Eugene Nabors, president; 11 a.m.
Beckley Presbyterian Church, 203 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; concert; The Ladies Mastery and Mixed Mastery Choirs of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga.; free and open to the public; 7 p.m.; call 304-252-6289.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; speakers, Harold Taylor and Michael Lucas; 8 p.m.
Welcome Baptist Church, 206th 8th St., Beckley; watch night service at 10:30 p.m., with a breakfast afterward.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 142 Mool Ave., Beckley; watch meeting service; 10 p.m.
Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; Watch Night Service; 10 p.m.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; New Year’s Eve worship service; 9:30 p.m.; call 304-253-3944 for more information.