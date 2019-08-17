Today
Living Waters Apostolic Restoration Temple; Pastor’s Anniversary for Pastor William G. Hamby; First Ladies’ Night; speaker, Leading Lady Keisha Hamby of Lanark; 7 p.m.; Sunday’s speaker, Bishop Herman Bryant of Beckley; 4 p.m.
Maple Meadow Chapel, Holly Hills, Fairdale; Outdoor Sing; featuring Lou and Roger For Him, Rick Hill, Benny Harper, Josh Keaton; hot dogs, refreshments; baked goods auction; 4 p.m.
Sunday
Arnett Chapel, Arnett; Homecoming; 10:30 a.m.; Evangelist Gary Hosey; singer, Grace Parks; food following service; revival Aug. 19-24; speaker, Jackie Grimmett; singers nightly, Monday, The Grimmetts; Tuesday, Good News; Wednesday, Danny Harless; Thursday, Mary Green; Friday, Victory Voices; Saturday, Dustin Lambert; 7 p.m. nightly.
First Baptist Church of North Beckley, 110 Ellis St., Beckley; Annual Choir Day Program; speaker, Pastor Brian ‘Kiko’ Wallington, Co-Pastor of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Lanark; music by the church choir; 3 p.m.; lunch served, 1:30 p.m.
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; no evening service, 4 p.m.
White Oak; Homecoming at Landisburg (Danese) area; singers, Hansen-Brown and Crossing and Tom Oaks; 10 a.m. to noon.
First Baptist Church, Rhodell, 361 Riffe’s Branch, Rhodell; church anniversary/homecoming; speaker, William Kenney, 3 p.m.; dinner served, 1:30 p.m.
Maple Fork Baptist Church, 1288 Maple Fork Rd., Mount Hope; dinner honoring Jeff Neal and Allen White, as they prepare for overseas deployment with the 150th ARS of the National Guard; noon; Youth Center Gym; all evening services canceled.
Clifftop Missionary Baptist Church, Intersection I-64 and Airport Road, Beaver; Homecoming; special singing by Tom Okes; morning worship service 10:30 a.m.; lunch to follow after morning worship service.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Lively Amphitheater, 100 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill, Giving Back As God Has Given, a Faith Outreach Ministry 2nd Giving Back Reunion; 3 to 7 p.m.; free event with raffle gifts and more; musical guests, Jasmin Ward, Virginia Commonwealth University and other local church assemblies, featuring Rev. Aubrey Thomas with “All Things are Possible” message, Rachel Roberts, Oak Hill High School Class of 1988, with testimonies of faith, hope and love and Garnet Ward, Oak Hill High School Class of 1984, with “My Journey,” a personal story of hope and healing.
St. Francis deSales Catholic Church, 614 S. Oakwood Ave., Beckley; open house and ministry fair; today and tomorrow, before and after each 5 p.m. Mass and Sunday after 8:30 and 11 a.m. Masses; DeSales Hall (basement); come visit rebuilt-updated historic church; 25 representatives of different ministries through the Catholic faith will be on hand; refreshments served.
First Baptist Church, Mabscott, 105 Smith St., Mabscott; Community Church Yard Sale; 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; hot dogs and sodas for sale, table set up $10 each, sell your own goods and keep the money; for information call 304-590-0983; sponsored by Church Missionary Department.
Clifftop Missionary Baptist Church, Intersection I-64 and Airport Road Beaver; HOBO Dinner prepared by Warren Shrewsbury; 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; 40th Pastoral Anniversary for Bishop Bob Tunstalle; Aug. 25 through Sept. 1; speaker, District Elder Christopher Steele of Emmanuel Temple TPC of Catabwa, NC; 11:30 a.m.; evening speaker, Pastor BJ Roberts of Kingdom Life Ministries of Nitro; 4 p.m.; Monday, speaker, Rev. Nelson E. Staples III of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Beckley, 7 p.m.; Tuesday, speaker, Bishop Fred T. Simms of The Heart of God Ministries of Beckley, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, speaker, Rev. Walter M. Leach of The St. Paul Baptist Temple of Beckley, 7 p.m.; Thursday, speaker, District Elder Timothy A. Schofield of The United Apostolic Faith Church of Beckley, 7 p.m.; Friday, speaker, Overseer Rodney Keith Hill of Greater New Jerusalem Holiness Temple of Glen White, 7 p.m.; Saturday, speaker, Bishop Stanley W. Transou of Greater Truevine Ministries of Thomasville, NC, 6 p.m.; Sunday, speaker, Bishop Tony O. Carter of The Triumphant Pentecostal Church (Apostolic) of Mt. Airy, NC; 11:30 a.m.; dinner following the service; call 304-256-0222 or 304-222-7822.
Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Flat Top; special services; speaker, David Cook; 6 p.m.
Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis St., Charleston; 7th Pastoral Anniversary of Dr. Jerry Staples; speaker, Bishop Thomas Murray, First Baptist of Montgomery; 11 a.m.; evening speaker, Rev. Walter M. Leach, St. Paul Baptist Temple, Beckley; 3:30 p.m. dinner to follow morning service.
Clayton Baptist Church, 4 miles north of Pence Springs on West Clayton Mountain Road; today through Wednesday; speaker, Evangelist Tom Gilliam; service at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; dinner on the grounds following morning service; Monday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. nightly; call 304-921-0802.
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Homecoming; speaker, Brother Roger Thornton Jr.; music by Rick Webb Family; singing, 10 a.m.; service, 11 a.m.; meal to follow in the gym.
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 South Kanawha St., Beckley; gospel benefit concert for HOGM Scholarship Fund; featurting The Community Choir, consisting of local singers from various churches; including Dr. Melvin Russell and the Musicians for Christ Singers of Charlotte, NC, Jodie Whittaker, Evangelist Joye Hamilton and Elder Olinda Smith; 4 p.m.; call 304-253-3944.
United Missionary Baptist Church, 205 South Fayette Ave., Mount Hopel 22nd Church Anniversary/Homecoming; speaker, Rev. Matthew Watts, Grace Bible Church of Charleston, WV; 3 p.m.; call 304-877-6780.
Monday, Aug. 26
Sewell Valley Baptist Church, 1444 James River Kanawha Turnpike, Rainelle; Missions Conference with H.E.L.P. Ministries; today through Wednesday; 7 p.m. nightly.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Bradley Presbyterian Church, across from Appalachian Heating/American Camper on Rt. 16, Bradley; hot dog sale; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; also baked goods; call 304-877-5498.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Faith Temple of Deliverance Church, 119 Deegans St., Beckley; 40th Pastoral Anniversary for Bishop Bob Tunstalle; speaker, Bishop Tony O. Carter of The Triumphant Pentecostal Church (Apostolic) of Mt. Airy, NC; 11:30 a.m.; dinner following the service; call 304-256-0222 or 304-222-7822.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church, corner of Blackburn St. and Terry Ave., Oak Hill; Homecoming service; beginning 10:45 a.m.; special singing; church dinner following service.
Sept. 20
Judah Praise Outreach Ministries, 1613 Maxwell Hill Rd., Beckley; Women of L.I.F.E. Sept. 20-21 Conference; Let it be Written; Let It Be Done; speakers, Charleen McKoy, Minister Vera Sadler of Dallas, TX, Elder Vanessa Watson of Plano, TX, Minister Laquinta Layton of Dallas, TX, and Prophetess Charlotte Harbison of Beckley; register now at www.wol-ministries.org
Saturday, Sept. 21
Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha St., Beckley; The Cemetery Awareness and Restorative Edification Committee (C.A.R.E.) will present the Resurrection Praise Community Choir in concert; 4 p.m. The choir is under the direction of Brother Roger Patterson.
• • •
